Rovers are to host Welsh team Wrexham FC in a battle for a place in the fifth round of The FA Cup

Drawn at home to Wrexham, Rovers are back at home under the flood lights in a battle to stay in The FA Cup.

There are two leagues difference between Rovers and Monday nights opposition Wrexham.

It has been over 40 years since the two football teams have met in a competitive match.

Team News

Blackburn

Rovers have signed a defender from Wrexham's league opponents Crewe Alexandra, Conor O'Riodan. It has not yet been confirmed if he is match fit for this clash.

Four usual first team players have recently appeared in the under 21's.

Following on from their injuries, Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rankin-Costello, Harry Leonard and Anor Sigurdsson appeared in the youth teams clash against Sparta Praha u21 team.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed the next coming games for the club will have no Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter in their first team.

Tomasson has said: "The bad news is that we have lost two players for a long time who have been really good for us.” after confirming that he expects Carter is expected out for months and Pickering for a few weeks.

Wrexham

Wrexham have completed the signing goalkeeper of Luke McNicholas on a deal until 2026.

There has been no confirmations from the club if there are any injuries and players confirmed to be out.

Key Players

Blackburn

Sammie Szmodics, the current top goal scorer for the EFL Championship, is Rovers star man in the run up to the cup tie.

Signed in 2022, he has a total of 68 appearances and 26 goals in all professional competitions Rovers play in.

The Republic of Ireland national has scored 19 goals this season.

Sam Gallagher is also a key player this season. Signed in the 2019-20 season, after a successful loan spell in the 2016-17 season, Gallagher has a total of 167 appearances with 34 goals.

Adam Wharton is also another key player for the club this season. After coming up from the academy, he has played 45 times for his boyhood clubs first team.

Rovers have turned down offers from the likes of Premiere League clubs Crystal Palace and Newcastle United for Wharton.

Wrexham

Captain Luke Young, the midfielder who signed in 2018, has a history of successful promotions with football clubs.

As their captain, he has appeared 216 times and has scored 21 goals.

Striker Ollie Palmer, who made the club's record transfer, is also a key player for the club since coming up from The National League.

Palmer has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at Ewood Park, Blackburn BB2 4JF.

Will the game be on TV?

Although not shown on any English TV channels, the game will be televised on BBC Wales.

When is kick off?

Kick off is at 19:30

Can I still buy tickets?

Travelling fans have sold out their initial allocation and extra allocation. Blackburn fans can still buy their tickets by visiting The Roverstore in person up to an hour before kick off or here https://www.eticketing.co.uk/onerovers/