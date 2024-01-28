Robert Vilahamn is pleased with Tottenham Hotspur's strength and depth at centre-back, despite Amy Turner's own goal against Manchester City.

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Gareth Taylor's side at Brisbane Road. Bunny Shaw scored her ninth goal in four matches against Spurs after Turner gifted the visitors the lead nine minutes in.

The centre-back has been filling in for Luana Bühler recently, who has been nursing her way back from injury — and, after scoring the own goal, she looked assured and calm in possession. Manager Vilahamn told the media he is pleased with the options in defence, even if the own goal paints a poor image.

"I think they are doing really well actually. Amy [Turner] was really unlucky with the first goal, but she was so brave coming back and playing the whole game. I’m very impressed with that. Luana [Bühler] has been injured, so she was back on the bench but not available to enter the pitch. We have three really good centre-backs. I’m not too worried there," he stated.

Tottenham are now three points behind Manchester United in fourth, after staying on 18 points from 12 matches. They face Liverpool next week, who are widely regarded as their closest competitors in the WSL.

"We have seen progress"

Pre-match, Tottenham were determined not to replicate the 7-0 defeat they suffered against Man City in November. It was a dark day for the club — and highlighted how Spurs still have a long way to go on their journey.

Against Man City today, they looked defensively resolute, but it came at a cost in the final third. They registered just five shots against Taylor's team, yet Vilahamn was still pleased with certain aspects of the performance.

"Yeah, we have seen progress and defended better today. But it also shows that we are on a journey and we are not there yet to compete against the best teams in this league. Man City are absolutely brilliant with this team," he said.

"It’s a little bit tricky because we wanted to make sure we defended well and had a good plan. The second goal lost energy for us but then we came back and created chances. I think it was like eight to five for goalscoring chances, which is actually pretty good. Then they had the ball and dictated the game because they are really good and we are still on a journey to beat them. Next year we will be more ready.

"I think if you look at the time we win the ball today, we can hurt them, but then we lose the ball again. We cannot just keep having possession so we didn't really hurt them in those situations. We need to be sharper when we win the ball on the counterattack and when keeping possession.

"I think we need to be even better in our press. We could not really press them because they were really good in our buildup. We need to be taking our goalscoring chances. We need to be sharper and score the goals. On a good day, we can beat them, but I want it to be when we can beat them every time we play."

"The full-backs we had today acted very well"

New signings Charli Grant and Amanda Nilden both started against Man City. They looked assured in and out of possession, highlighting why Spurs signed them.

Vilahamn was impressed with both of them at left-back and right-back. Grant replaced Ashleigh Neville in the starting eleven, who missed out due to a twisted ankle. It was swollen on Saturday, preventing her from training, but it is expected that she will be back available next weekend.

He said: "Amanda [Nilden] had not played since before Christmas. This is a tougher league than Italy so she needs to get a taste of that. Today she played one of the top players and did well. Charli [Grant] was brilliant. She played the last one as well as Ashleigh Neville twisted her ankle."

Vilahamn, who usually adopts an aggressive and high-pressing approach, decided to be more pragmatic against Man City out of respect for the 7-0 defeat in November.

"I could have gambled and pressed them, but, out of respect for how we performed last game, I didn’t want to go all in on the press. I’m not really sure we are there yet. I wanted to make sure we stuck together," he stated.

"We had a few chances. We scored a goal that was offside and then in the second half, we wanted to press up slightly higher but then they scored to make it 2-0 — and then you lose the energy again. We took steps and defended very well.

"I don’t think they had more than four shots on goal. Their wingers are top-class. The full-backs we had today acted very well. People have been telling us we can’t defend, but today showed we can."