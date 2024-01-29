Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo spoke to the press ahead of their clash with Arsenal at the City Ground.

The Reds will look to continue their climb away from the Premier League relegation zone with Nuno's side currently sat four points from safety.

The fixture comes four days after Forest were held to a stalemate against Bristol City in the FA Cup Fourth Round; their first clean sheet since Espírito Santo's appointment in December 2023.

Arsenal will also head into this game confident, after a convincing 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with ten days to recover before facing Forest.

The opponents

The Forest boss recognised the challenge that the Gunners will pose to his side, and also gave insight into how he plans to counter their threat.

He said: "Arsenal are one of the best teams around, we know the quality of their players, their manager. We expect a tough match."

"We want to compete well against a good team. We have to defend well and we have to attack. We have to go for the game."

Injury news

With a growing injury list putting pressures on a squad already hit by AFCON absences, Espírito Santo was able to provide a slightly positive update.

He confirmed that Taiwo Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga and Felipe had all rejoined first team training, 'even though they are not 100 percent.'

Speaking on whether they will feature against Arsenal he said: "That, we will have to decide after. Now they are going to be with us and then we will decide."

Fixture congestion

The Reds now face four games in the space of a week-and-a-half, due to having to replay Bristol City in the FA Cup. However, Nuno stated: "We are focussed on tomorrow."

"Hopefully, when that moment arrives we will have more bodies around, and that can allow us to go through this tough week that we're going to have ahead of us."

Transfer window

As the January transfer deadline day looms, the Reds have made no signings so far.

When asked about Forest's transfer business, Espírito Santo said: "As a club we are active, we are trying to reach our targets. It is clear what we want and what we need, but it is a tough window to operate in."

"It is sometimes not possible to get what you want, so we are waiting for developments."

The fans

Forest supporters will fill the City Ground once again and be hoping for a positive result against Mikel Arteta's men.

Espírito Santo's message to the fans was clear: "We can not thank them enough. Even when we are away from home they are there to support us."

"Tomorrow we will rely on them to give us a hand."