In May last year, City Ground was the place of nightmares for Arsenal. They lost 1-0 to an early Taiwo Awonyi goal and were toothless throughout. The loss all but confirmed Manchester City’s defence of the Premier League title and ended an Arsenal title charge that had brought so much hope just weeks earlier.

Arsenal are on another quest for the title this season and on Tuesday night put some old memories to sleep with a 1-2 win against Nottingham Forest. The Gunners dominated the affair for all but the final minutes of the game, when a goal from old foe Awonyi sowed doubt in the Arsenal backline. A Gabriel Jesus goal put them ahead in the 65th minute, before Bukayo Saka finished a breakaway to seemingly put the game to bed.

Despite some late scares, Mikel Arteta’s team came away with the three points and continued their revitalized form following the mini-break. They now sit just two points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Chelsea on Wednesday night before travelling to the Emirates on Sunday for a top-of-the-table clash.

For Nottingham Forest, the loss leaves them in a precarious position just two points above the relegation zone. Luton Town’s smashing victory over Brighton will add further insult to injury with the Hatters just one point behind Nuno Espirito Santo’s team. With in-form Bournemouth, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Liverpool featuring in Nottingham Forest’s upcoming fixtures, the serious danger of relegation looms large.

Here are the post-match player ratings from the City Ground:

Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner – 4

The American gobbled up corners all game and made a good stop from Saka early in the first half. Unfortunately, that work was undone when the ex-Arsenal keeper let Jesus’ shot sneak through his legs at his near post.

Gonzalo Montiel – 4

The Argentine had the better of the exchanges with Gabriel Martinelli on the night but it was his mistakes, in switching off and leaving Jesus alone for the first goal and in giving the ball away to Martin Odegaard shortly before Saka made it 0-2, which cost his team.

Andrew Omobamidele – 7

The two central defenders for Nottingham Forest were certainly their standouts. Omobamidele was strong defensively in the first half especially.

Murillo – 8

Murillo looks to be an astute pick-up from Nottingham Forest, at just 21 years old. The Brazilian looked infallible in the first half. Making an impressive 11 clearances, five blocks and four interceptions, there is no doubt Murillo was Nottingham Forest’s best player on the night.

Harry Toffolo – 4

Facing up against Saka is a tough ask for any full-back. Toffolo was beaten on more than one occasion but had his moments.

Danilo – 5

This was a midfield contest dominated by Arsenal. All three midfielders struggled to make an impact but Danilo, to his credit, managed to break through the midfield press on a couple of occasions. One led to a rasping shot that went just over.

Orel Mangala – 4

On what was reportedly his last game for Nottingham Forest, Mangala was largely transparent. He struggled to get close to Odegaard and was taken off in the 71st minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White - 3

For a midfielder who is usually known for his relentless pressing and moments of magic, Gibbs-White was almost totally anonymous in the face of Declan Rice. A tough night for the Englishman.

Nico Williams – 5

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo elected to play Williams higher up the pitch, in the hopes the wing-back would be able to track back well. The Welshman helped out defensively at times but struggled to make an impact going forward.

Nicolas Dominguez – 5

The Argentine midfielder pressed well but struggled to get on the ball to have any real impact, making just 26 touches before he was subbed off early in the second half.

Chris Wood – 4

Wood has been in good form recently but it was always a tough ask when coming up against one of the most dominant central defensive partnerships in Europe. In the New Zealander’s defence, he was feeding off scraps with Nottingham Forest set up deep inside their own half.

Substitutes

Taiwo Awonyi – 8

The Nigerian has been a thorn in the side of Arsenal on the last three occasions the teams have faced off. His goal was one of a pure striker, muscling the defender off before finishing low and hard. Awonyi’s presence added an element of doubt in the Arsenal backline and gave the home side hope.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 5

The English winger was brought on with the hope of an introduction of pace, but offered little to no threat as the game slipped away.

Ryan Yates – 5

Yates was brought on to replace Mangala but offered much of the same. He didn’t give the ball away and made some tackles but the game passed him by.

Anthony Elanga – 5

Elanga’s introduction would’ve concerned Arsenal but the Swede was brought on with the game all but put to bed and didn’t have the chance to run at Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal

David Raya – 5

The Spaniard was untested for the majority of the game and couldn’t have done much about Awonyi’s goal from close range.

Ben White – 8

White looks back to his usual self and Arsenal are all the better for it. The right-back was composed on the ball, solid defensively and overlapped Saka constantly.

William Saliba – 7

The Frenchman was outmuscled by Awonyi for Nottingham Forest’s late goal. But for that, this would’ve been a perfect performance. The type of performance we have become accustomed to from Saliba.

Gabriel – 7

Solid. As per usual.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 8

The Ukrainian momentarily switched off and was out-jumped in the buildup to the late goal, but can be excused. His dribbling and incisive passing created openings for Arsenal numerous times throughout the game, and it was his quick thinking which created the breakthrough for Arsenal. A quickly taken and perfectly executed throw-in got Jesus into the position to open the scoring.

Declan Rice – 6

A regular game for Arsenal's midfield monster. In other words, he was absolutely rock solid.

Martin Odegaard – 7

A quieter game from Arsenal’s captain but just as silky. He should’ve had an assist when Jesus struck the post following a brilliant team move, but the Norwegian played a key role in Arsenal’s second goal too.

Emile Smith Rowe – 7

Smith Rowe was handed just his second Premier League and looked very sharp. The midfielder broke into the box on a few occasions but s couldn’t find a teammate. Nonetheless, he drove Arsenal forward frequently. Off the ball, he was quick into tackles.

Bukayo Saka – 7

Saka still doesn’t look quite back to his best but there were plenty of moments to be encouraged by in this game. The winger had the beating of his defender more often than not and created some great openings. It was his goal that defined his performance, firing a powerful effort into the corner which ultimately won the game for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli – 4

The Brazilian unfortunately couldn’t follow up his brace against Crystal Palace with a strong performance. Great runs were made but the end product proved lacklustre far too much for a player of his quality.

Gabriel Jesus - 9

Man of the match. A perfect yin and yang performance from Jesus. He missed a sitter, striking the post from Odegaard's perfect lay-off and struggled in the first half, but his quality made the difference. First, his low finish through Turner's legs created the breakthrough for Arsenal, before his perfectly weighted ball into Saka saw them go 0-2 up.

A weird, unpredictable but brilliant performance. Or in other words, a regular night for Arsenal's number nine.

Substitutes

Kai Havertz – 6

The German didn’t stand out while on the pitch, but put himself about and helped Arsenal see out the game with some good defensive headers and tackles.

Leandro Trossard – 7

Trossard’s technical level shone through in the closing stages as the Belgian dribbled his way out of some tight gaps to retain the ball and keep Arsenal’s lead safe. He also came very close with a long-range effort that would’ve made a magical goal.

Eddie Nketiah – 5

Nketiah pressed decently well and won a free-kick late on which all but secured the win for his side.

Jakub Kiwior – N/A

Jorginho – N/A