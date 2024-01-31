Sheffield United were left ten points from safety on Tuesday night, after being beaten 3-2 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Despite taking the lead after only 20 seconds through new signing Ben Brereton Díaz and then again on the 20th minute from James McAtee's deflected effort, The Blades eventually fell to their 16th defeat of the season.

A screamer from Michael Olise on 67' gave Palace all three points and saw Roy Hodgson's side move six points clear of 18th-placed Everton.

United's misery was compounded by the statement of intent made on the same evening by relegation rivals Luton Town. They beat Brighton 4-0 to climb out of the drop zone.

Since Chris Wilder returned to the club on December 5th, there has undoubtedly been more togetherness and a clearer spirit to performances.

This is all well and good but one issue that no Sheffield United manager could overturn quickly is the simple lack of Premier League quality in the squad, which will likely be the team's downfall.

Chris Wilder: "They need to show that quality"

Sheffield United have the 2nd lowest squad value in the Premier League. At a time where the level of success on the pitch and the amount of money spent on transfers are correlated more than ever (Chelsea aside), this season was always going to be an uphill battle for United.

Blades do have pockets of quality though. For example, McAtee and Cameron Archer will almost certainly go onto have solid Premier League careers.

Also, regular starter Oli McBurnie and back-up options John Fleck and Ollie Norwood were part of the Sheffield United side that finished 9th in the league in the 2019-20 season.

Wilder knows that there is quality in the team. He also knows that he needs to start seeing that quality more often:

"This is one of my criticisms. In the Premier League, you're having to deal with a minimum of two £50m players in Eberechi Eze and Olise and you've seen what they can produce," Wilder said.

"Our goal is a team goal. But even in the second half, we got ourselves back into the game and gave ourselves a foothold in the game. But then we need to show that quality.

"The players want to play in the Premier League. Whether it's for Sheffield United by keeping us up in the Premier League, or if individually they feel or see their future in the Premier League then, overall, they need to show that quality.

"It doesn't feel as if it's a team that is absolutely, incredibly struggling for confidence: in terms of struggling for belief about the system, about what we're doing as coaches and managers, about their teammates or about themselves. And you come here tonight and believe you can get a result.

"Going back to the Premier League, what the Premier League produces and what you're up against. You're up against Olise and Eze who are incredible performers that can just turn the game in a heartbeat and have that quality to do it and have done it."

"We can't afford to lose Ben

Since signing on loan from Villareal on January 5th, Brereton Díaz has played twice and scored twice for Sheffield United. A goal every 56 minutes is a fantastic rate of return which the Chilean will obviously do very well to keep up.

After only playing 260 La Liga minutes across 14 appearances for El Submarino Amarillo, building Brereton Díaz up to full-match sharpness will be crucial in making him a success at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder cannot afford to rush that process and it showed during this game:

"Ben's situation: he's an absolute warrior for me. You know he wanted to stay on. I can't afford to take that chance," the Blades manager said.

"The physio and the masseur said he had a really tight hamstring. He's obviously played on Saturday for 60 minutes. He's played 45 minutes and, yet again, he was outstanding.

"It was a great goal. A great team goal. Well crafted.

"I made that decision to make sure we protect him. We can't afford to lose Ben and hopefully, he'll be okay for the weekend."

Sheffield United will host Aston Villa on Saturday. While Villa sit 5th, they have been inconsistent in recent weeks.

Wilder's team will hope to capitalise on this to claim their first league win in almost two months, something which they almost did in December's reverse fixture at Villa Park.