Sheffield Wednesday have announced the deadline day signing of Ian Poveda on loan for the rest of the season, but who exactly is the 23-year-old, and is he the answer to the prayers of Sheffield Wednesday fans?

An exciting youth career

You’d be forgiven for thinking Ian Carlo Poveda would go on to play at the highest level when you reminisce on the fruitful youth career he enjoyed. Poveda began his footballing career at Chelsea, where he played alongside England full-back Reece James. However, his stint at Chelsea was short-lived as he moved to Arsenal after three years.

Poveda would stay at Arsenal for two years, before being signed by Barcelona at just twelve years old. However, Ian Carlo Poveda's career took another turn as he departed the Catalan club after two years. Seeking new opportunities, Poveda found himself at Brentford, marking a significant chapter in his youth development. The move to Brentford offered him a fresh platform to showcase his skills and continue his growth into competitive football.

During his time at Brentford, Poveda's talent was appreciated by coaches at Brentford, who nicknamed him “The Wizard” in staff meetings at under-15’s level.

Following a successful spell at Brentford, Poveda would move back to the big time - signing for Manchester City in the summer of 2016. Over the four years he spent at Manchester City, Poveda picked up caps for the England youth team at under-17, 18, 19 and 20 level.

Poveda would find himself in and around the first team sporadically, making the bench for a Champions League fixture against Atalanta. Despite being named on the bench for the occasional game, he failed to make a competitive game for City, and was subsequently moved on in 2020.

An in-demand youngster

Despite reported interest from Serie-A outfit Torino and German side TSG Hoffenheim, Poveda signed for Leeds United in the January of the 2019/20 season, where he was given the number seven shirt by then manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Poveda helped earn Leeds United promotion to the Premier League in that very same season, making four appearances in their title-winning campaign.

In the season that marked Leeds United’s return to the Premier League after 16 years, Poveda was able to establish himself as a regular feature of the matchday squad, making 14 appearances from the bench.

Mixed loan-spells

Poveda then moved on loan to Blackburn Rovers for the 2021/22 season, in a move that was marred by injury. The winger was restricted to ten games for Rovers after he suffered both a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle in a match against Bristol City, which required subsequent surgery.

Leeds United offered him another chance at Championship football the following season, as he moved to Blackpool on loan. Here, Poveda was able to notch up 26 appearances, scoring 3 goals for the Tangerines. Poveda's time on the pitch at for Blackpool may have been deemed unspectacular by some, but the experience of consistent professional football would have undoubtedly proved important for the attacker.

Ian Poveda was also handed an international call up to the Colombia squad in late 2023, after he switched allegiance to them following his previous time with the England youth teams.

A career defining move?

The Colombian has struggled for consistent gametime over the past few seasons, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, nobody will know the importance of this move more than Poveda. It's a huge opportunity for redemption and for him to finally live up to the promise that his name once held.

Poveda has undoubtedly showcased his skill and potential on the field, however, the challenge may lie in replacing one of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama, who have both consistently delivered strong performances and maintained good form with their moments of individual brilliance helping Sheffield Wednesday gain some crucial points over the last few months. While Poveda is a promising player, stepping into the shoes of players who have established themselves as important players won’t be an easy task.

Whether he can seize the opportunity to help Sheffield Wednesday and rewrite the narrative of his career remains to be seen, but the coming season will undoubtedly carry immense significance for both Poveda and Sheffield Wednesday. In the world of football, as in life, second chances are not always given, but they are certainly worth striving for, so here's to hoping Poveda can prove to be a success as Sheffield Wednesday battle to avoid the drop.

