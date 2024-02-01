Manchester United were 4-3 winners at Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of the Premier League games of the season.

United thought they had blown a two goal lead when Pedro Neto equalised in the 94th minute but young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo won it two minutes later.

One of the main talking points before the game was the return of Marcus Rashford and he opened the scoring after just four minutes. Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay were the other United goalscorers while Pablo Sarabia, Max Kilman and Neto scored for Wolves.

The result lifts United up to seventh place while Wolves remain in 11th.

Story of the Match

When these two sides met at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, Man United ran out 1-0 winners. But the result was set against a backdrop of Wolves resentment after an important VAR decision went against them.

That set this reverse fixture up nicely and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil named an unchanged side from the team that beat West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Man United manager Eric Ten Hag made two huge calls with his starting line up for this game by bringing back Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford. Onana had been replaced by Altay Bayindir in the FA Cup due to his participation in the African Cup of Nations and Marcus Rashford had missed the Newport game as a punishment after reports emerged of him being in a nightclub without the clubs knowledge.

Rashford gets his goal

Those two controversial decisions from Ten Hag added to the fact that United have just one point and one goal from their last four away league games meant a good start was imperative.

That was exactly what Man United got. Just four minutes in Rashford proved his worth by putting his side in front after the ball was laid back to him by Rasmus Hojlund.

After providing the assist for the first goal, Hojlund then turned goalscorer just 15 minutes later after Rashford gave the ball to Luke Shaw who got to the byline and delivered a cross that was turned home by the United number 11.

Wolves did look threatening when they got forward themselves but this did not happen often enough. Tommy Doyle came closest to grabbing a goal for the West Midlands side but his free kick was straight at Onana.

As the first half wore on, the home faithful got more and more frustrated with the lackadaisical performance from their side and the scoreline could have been a lot heavier at the break.

Both Hojlund and Casemiro had the ball in the back of the net towards the end of the half but were marginally offside meaning the goals were ruled out.

The second half had a real end-to-end feel to it as soon as it kicked off. Within the first minute, Bruno Fernandes found himself in the box but couldn't score. Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa also did well to deny Hojlund at close range.

At the other end both Craig Dawson and Matheus Cunha went close to getting their side back in but neither could find the target.

Midway through the second half, Wolves were handed the perfect chance to get back into the game when Pedro Neto went down in the box and the referee gave a penalty. Pablo Sarabia stepped up to take the penalty and put it straight down the middle to cut the lead in half.

Wolves looked like a different team after getting one back and they looked hungry for another goal. United manager Eric Ten Hag looked to stem the tide by bringing on Anthony and Scott McTominay for Casemiro and Rashford.

The substitutions paid off after McTominay got his head to a corner and restored his sides two goal lead.

Wolves had already equalled their goal tally for the whole of last season with the Sarabia penalty and with five minutes to go they beat last years total after Max Kilman scored from close range from a corner.

For the final five minutes it was all one way traffic as Wolves looked for an equaliser and Ten Hag turned to Harry Maguire to add some height at the back.

There was a huge roar around Molineux as the Fourth Official held up the board showing nine minutes of injury time. And midway through injury time, Wolves caught United on the break and they got the ball to Neto on the right who replicated his goal against West Brom on Sunday to give Wolves a late equaliser.

There were jubilant scenes around Molineux as the Wolves players ran off to celebrate but little did they know there was a sting in the tale.

Just two minutes later young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo picked the ball and beat his man and went on a run and curled his shot inside the far post to give Man United the lead and earn them all three points.

Player of the Match - Marcus Rashford

Rashford had a lot to prove after being trusted by his manager to start the game but he proved his manager was right. Marcus opened the scoring after just four minutes and provided his side the impetus to go and grab a two goal lead early on.