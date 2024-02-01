Kit Graham has signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur until June 2025.

Graham has featured in 14 games in all competitions for Tottenham this season, nine of which have come in the Barclays Women’s Super League. She scored twice in the Continental Cup against Bristol City and Reading, helping Spurs reach the quarter-finals.

The midfielder has been rewarded for her impressive form with a new contract. Her current contract was set to expire in June 2024, but a one-year extension has been agreed.

She has adapted from an attacking role to a deeper role within the middle of the park under Robert Vilahamn, which has seen her flourish when Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen have been unable to play.

Graham joined Tottenham in 2019, but she suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in November 2021. It kept her out until February 2023, yet she has shone in the middle of the park since.

Vilahamn full of praise for Graham

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Spurs' match against Liverpool on Sunday, Vilahamn was full of praise for the midfielder.

The Swede was impressed by Graham from the minute he arrived before noticing her potential in a deeper role. The injuries to Ahtinen and Summanen provided an opportunity for Graham to showcase her talent in the middle of the park.

"When I joined here and saw the games she did last year when she came back from injury, I saw a really good footballer coming back from a long injury. When I started to work with her, I was impressed with how good she was on the ball, how she could protect it and how she could finish [chances]," the manager stated.

"After a while, we discussed her potential and some of my staff members started to suggest that she could play lower down on the pitch, because of the way we want to play. We tried it out in the Arsenal games and she was just brilliant.

"I think the potential in that role and how we can improve her [suggests] she can absolutely be a starting player in this team. That's why we wanted to make sure she stayed and worked with us because she also has a huge role in the locker room as well. She's very professional.

"Even if she's not playing, she's acting the way we want people to act. She always pushes the team and those [kinds of] players are always very important for the team. Then she's going to be sad and angry when she doesn't play. She pushes herself to get closer and closer [to the starting 11].

"Now she's close to a starting 11 position so she's one of those players who should be on this journey — and it's up to her to decide if she's playing or not playing, but I'm very happy to have her."

It was a 'no-brainer' for Graham to extend

Kit Graham has become a more important member of the squad as the season has progressed, particularly as Spurs deal with injuries. The midfielder has said it was an easy decision to extend her contract, particularly due to the project under Vilahamn.

"It was a no-brainer when the club approached me and offered a new contract. This is where I want to be and I'm enjoying the project Robert [Vilahamn] has got. You can see the progress we've already made this season and I can only see the club getting bigger.

"The performances we've been putting in have been such a contrast to last season, even just the belief we have when we concede goals to come back and win games. We've shown a lot more fight; it's really exciting and I want to be part of it.

"I'm a player that really likes to be on the ball and that role is offering me more time to get on it. I'm really enjoying it. There's a lot for me to learn and I'm enjoying learning from Drew Spence when she's back, but I've been watching her all season," she stated in an interview with Tottenham.