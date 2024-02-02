Last time the Rams visited Charlton, it was their new signing Corey Blackett-Taylor who scored against them to secure the three points for the Addicks.

In the reverse fixture at Pride Park in February, it was Derby who came out on top with David McGoldrick and Eiran Cashin scoring.

At the end of the 2022/23 season, the Rams finished in 7th position and Charlton not too far away in 10th. However, going into their first meeting of the 2023/24 League One campaign the two sides are in very different positions.

The Addicks sit in 18th place, and come into this weekends fixture with an aim to add more points on the board and increase the gap between them and the relegation places. An own goal from Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta equalised the score and meant that Charlton went home with one point.

Derby are on the opposite side of the table in 4th position, only separated by goal difference from Peterborough, as they find themselves level on points. The Rams came back from behind, rescuing three points with a 2-1 win over Cheltenham. Star striker, James Collins registered his 13th league goal of the season as he continues to play a vital part in this Derby team.

The Rams have sold out their allocation for the trip on Saturday, and will be sure to make their voices heard despite the home advantage for the Addicks.

Team News

Charlton Athletic:

Just over a week ago, Charlton announced that Michael Appleton was to leave his role as head coach with immediate affect, leaving Curtis Fleming as interim manager.

Speaking to the official Charlton media ahead of this weekends match, Fleming said, “I’m really excited for it.”

Whilst 7 players have left the club during this transfer window, the Addicks have added 8 signings to their squad.

They have strengthened their midfield bringing in Tyreeq Bakinson on loan from newly promoted Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday. As well as, 21-year-old Manchester City prospect, Lewis Fiorini on loan until the end of the season.

Charlton have also added a permanent option in the midfield, signing Conor Coventry from West Ham for an undisclosed fee.

Adding depth to their back line, 25-year-old Rarmani Edmonds-Green joins from Huddersfield Town. With the departure of goalkeeper, Sam Walker, the Addicks have replaced him through the signing of Lewis Ward.

Yesterday, on January transfer deadline day, Kayne Ramsay was announced as a Charlton Athletic player, signing for an undisclosed fee from Harrogate Town.

The South-East London side have introduced more options across the field, including up front, signing prolific goalscorer Freddie Ladapo on loan from Ipswich until the end of the season.

Tennai Watson of Charlton Athletic celebrating his goal to make it 2-2 during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Northampton Town at The Valley on January 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images)

In his pre-match press conference with the club, Fleming said that now the team need to, “get the balance and the stability for everybody to start growing.”

Fleming was also able to give injury updates on Conor Coventry, who missed the last game with concussion, and new signing Macaulay Gillesphey, who was taken off after the first half. Whilst both players have been training with the team this week, he said, “They’re in for tests again this morning to make sure.”

Terry Taylor could also be making his return to the first team soon, after playing a full 90 minutes for the u21s earlier this week. Fleming is wary not to bring him back too quickly though and therefore Saturday may come too soon for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Derby County:

Derby County could be without 7 first-team players this weekend, as their injury list continues to grow.

Conor Washington and Korey Smith were seen back in training this week however; Saturday comes too soon for the pair.

Defender, Craig Forsyth remains unavailable for selection and will be for the next three weeks due to the calf injury he sustained before Derby’s win over Fleetwood.

Warne said that striker Martyn Waghorn is predicted to be back next month, as he suffered a set back in his rehabilitation.

It has not yet been confirmed how long Tyreece John-Jules will be out for, but as Warne confirmed last week he will not be involved for the, “foreseeable future.”

Callum Elder vs Portsmouth at the Pride Park, Derby on Saturday 16th September 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Callum Elder was nursing a minor hamstring problem and therefore missed Derby’s trip to Cheltenham last week, but could be set to feature in the matchday squad this weekend if he proves his fitness.

Jake Rooney continues his rehabilitation after he suffered ACL damage at the start of the season. Despite making positive progress, the 20-year-old is unlikely to play for the Rams again this campaign.

Corey Blackett-Taylor makes his return to the Valley Stadium just a few weeks after leaving Charlton to join the Rams.

Derby made their second signing of the transfer window on Wednesday evening, as Ebou Adams joins the club on loan from Cardiff City until the end of the season. The 28-year-old, speaking to RamsTV said, “I’ll bring energy… I love getting in the box… I love winning tackles.”

“I’m so excited to be here.”

It was announced yesterday that academy graduate, Max Bird had signed for Bristol City after choosing not to renew his contract with the club. Bird will spend the rest of the season on loan at Derby, before making the permanent move to The Robins at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

This morning, the club confirmed that Eiran Cashin has signed a new contract, keeping him as a Derby player until 2027. The young defender has come up through the academy ranks and has proved vital to the Rams this season and will be hoping that he can help fulfil the ambitions of the club and gain promotion to the Championship this season.

Likely line-ups:

Charlton Athletic:

Maynard-Brewer, Ness, Thomas, Jones, Asiimwe, Edmonds-Green, Dobson, Bakinson, Watson, May, Ladapo

Derby County:

Vickers, Wilson, Nelson, Cashin, Sibley, Barkhuizen, Bird, Hourihane, Blackett-Taylor, Mendez-Laing, Collins

Key Players:

Freddie Ladapo

Freddie Ladapo of Charlton Athletic during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Northampton Town at The Valley on January 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images)

On the 19th January, Charlton Athletic confirmed the signing of Freddie Ladapo on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is a familiar face to Derby manager, Paul Warne as he was a star player for him at Rotherham.

He is a prolific goalscorer, who in his last 4 seasons in League One has had a double figure goal tally.

Additionally, in his last two seasons in League One, he has been promoted to the Championship, and contributed with his goalscoring capabilities.

Ladapo is a threat to any defence, with his strength, athleticism and ability to create chances and the Addicks fans will be hoping that he can demonstrate this against Derby on Saturday.

Curtis Nelson

Curtis Nelson of Derby County in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Derby County and Northampton Town at Pride Park Stadium on October 31, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Curtis Nelson has been labelled by many as the "signing of the season," which was unexpected when the defender initially signed for the Rams.

Derby have not had such faith in a back two for some time and their partnership has been vital to Derby's success so far this season.

Whilst a lot of the focus has been on top goalscorer, James Collins, it is important not to overlook the performances of Nelson this season. His fearlessness in making a challenge and awareness of the ball has helped Derby to crucial results in their pursuit of playoff positions.

With the list of injuries to forward players growing and the club being unable to bring any new signings in as backup for that position, Nelson's job becomes even more significant as the business end of the season approaches.

Match details:

Where will the game be played?

The Valley stadium, home of Charlton Athletic.

When is kick off?

Kick off is 3:00pm, UK time.

How to watch

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot watch the game, but local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.