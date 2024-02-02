A 99th-minute equaliser from Wealdstone's Corie Andrews ensured that the Stones left the Hive with a point. The visitors trailed for 85 minutes after Callum Stead opened the scoring for Barnet, but a last-gasp equaliser, marred by some off-the-field hooliganism, secured a crucial result for Wealdstone under new coaching staff.

Having lost their last two games, Barnet hoped to return to winning ways on home turf, in an enticing derby clash against rivals, Wealdstone.

The Stones are only three games into the post-Stuart Maynard era, having lost their manager to League Two highflyers Notts County.

The Bees drew first blood in the 14th minute, with Ben Coker finding Callum Stead in the area, and the 26-year-old firing past Marcus Dewhurst.

Barnet will argue that the deficit should've been doubled after Jordan Maguire-Drew's lobbed effort was headed 'off-the-line' by Wealdstone skipper Jack Cook.

With 9 minutes of injury time in the second half, a defensive error between Adam Thompson and Josh Keeley allowed Corie Andrews to capitalise in the final seconds of the match.

David Noble's side play again on Tuesday night, welcoming Maidenhead United to Grosvenor Vale. As for Barnet, they travel to Welling United in the next round of the FA Trophy. With only two more games until the prospect of a final at the historic Wembley Stadium, Dean Brennan's side will need to ensure there are no slip-ups.

Story of the match:

A second-half comeback from Gateshead denied the Bees of an important three points. Dean Brennan made four adjustments, opting for Callum Stead in place of an injured Nicke Kabamba. Zak Brunt and Jordan Maguire-Drew came into the midfield, while new signing Adam Thompson started at the back. Marquee addition Luke Freeman was named on the bench for the Bees.

As for the opposition, Mark Noble made two changes, starting Tanzanian international Tarryn Allarakhia instead of Max Kretzschmar, and Charlie Seaman for the suspended Aaron Henry.

The hosts made a strong start, with wing-back Reece Hall-Johnson testing Marcus Dewhurst early at the far post.

Hall-Johnson and Maguire-Drew continued to pose a threat to the Stones' backline within the first ten minutes, combining well but to no real avail.

At the other end, there was a half-opportunity for Wealdstone's top-scorer, Sean Adarkwa, to break the deadlock against the run of play. The former Arbroath man curled an effort at Keeley, but the Spurs loanee caught it comfortably.

However, the Bees' attacking dominance prevailed in the 14th minute and they drew first blood in the derby. A rebound fell to the feet of Ben Coker, who fired across the face of goal into Stead - taking it first time and deflecting past Dewhurst.

Photo Credit: (Kieran Falcon/@BarnetFC)

Despite only starting nine matches this season, this was the sixth goal for the 24-year-old since joining in the summer.

Ade Oluwo had a clear-cut opportunity to double the deficit only minutes later, heading just wide off Anthony Hartigan's corner kick.

The Stones found the back of the net in the 25th minute, with Keeley parrying Allarakhia's shot and Brandon Mason converting on the follow-up. However, the linesman adjudged Keeley to have maintained possession of the ball, disallowing the follow-up from Mason.

Barnet were very unfortunate to not see their lead doubled after some intelligent play from Maguire-Drew. A long ball over to the 26-year-old was taken down beautifully, and with Dewhurst rushing out to claim it, left the Stones' goalkeeper in no man's land. Maguire-Drew attempted a lob which was destined for the back of the net, but Wealdstone captain Jack Cook seemed to valiantly clear it off the line, albeit replays have suggested the ball did pass the line.

The hosts continued to throw everything at the visitors in search of a second. Callum Stead was found yet again by an excellent cross while lurking in the area, and his acrobatic attempt was cleared off the line by Dewhurst.

Stead then had another glorious opportunity, having been slotted in by Maguire-Drew. The former Brackley Town forward attempted a lob over Dewhurst, but his effort was slightly overhit, flying over the goal.

Half Time: Barnet 1-0 Wealdstone

Photo Credit: (Kieran Falcon/@BarnetFC)

The Stones came out after the interval all guns blazing. With a new shape in the midfield and attack, the visitors were starting to enjoy more of the ball.

With not much to highlight except for a hamstring injury that Jordan Maguire-Drew sustained, it allowed a first chance for Barnet fans to look at debutant Luke Freeman as he entered the pitch.

Freeman has made over 350 Football League appearances, notably helping Luton Town attain promotion last season to the Premier League.

However, with only 20 minutes of regular time to go, the Bees were facing a 'deja-vu' situation to their past few games, which have seen them leave empty-handed.

Having dominated the first half of the game, and failing to convert on a plethora of chances, the away side had been allowed to creep back into the game, and the Stones found a way to exploit exactly that once again.

Barnet were given a chance to seal the game from the spot, after Zak Brunt was fouled in the box having tricked his marker with an intelligent dummy.

Harry Pritchard, somewhat put off by a combination of Dewhurst's unique penalty antics and a two-minute pause for a Wealdstone substitution, fired straight at the former Sheffield United goalkeeper, failing to convert on the golden opportunity.

It seemed to be the volta that gave 921 Stones fans hope, as well as David Noble and his coaching staff. Efforts from Seaman, Kretzschmar and Andrews all followed, but none were able to bypass Keeley.

A clever find from Keeley all the way to Stead was yet another chance to seal the game two minutes into injury time. The Barnet forward twisted and turned past his marker, setting himself one-on-one, but yet again Dewhurst was present to make a diving stop.

Despite the home side's best efforts, what can only be described as a defensive error allowed Wealdstone to level the game with only six seconds left on the clock.

A long ball forward in search of Corie Andrews wasn't cleared properly by Adam Thompson. The former Torquay United forward latched onto the ball on the left-hand side. Josh Keeley rushed out to try and push Andrews into an awkward finishing position. He then jumped in the air expecting a shot, allowing Andrews to slot under him and celebrate with the travelling fans.

Albeit a moment of jubilation for Wealdstone fans, it was marred by absolute idiocracy by a small contingent of their support. While one fan hurled a flare directly onto referee Dale Baines, another fan had already invaded the pitch, gunning towards the Barnet support. The fan then threw a punch at a steward, before his own players and a Barnet fan had forced the invader off the steward.

The Stones had been dominated in the first half, but it always seemed that there was a moment where Barnet would rue the chances that they missed in the first half.