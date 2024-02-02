'The Gunners' go into the clash five points behind league leaders Liverpool, and a win would take them just two points behind 'The Reds'.

Injury News

One of the major talking points going into the match was the ongoing injury issues in both camps, with Gabriel Jesus having problems with a knee injury in Tuesday's victory against Nottingham Forest and Thomas Partey's much anticipated return from injury in the balance.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could also be without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez for the clash.

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Partey had suffered a set back in his return, saying.

"Yeah, Gabi obviously played and trained with us the whole week. With Thomas, unfortunately, we had a little setback a few days ago, so he’s not going to be available to be in the squad. Whether that’s a matter of days or weeks, we’ll see but he had a little thing"

It will be a big blow for 'Gunners' fans, with the Ghanaian's injury problems being a huge cause of frustration. When asked about the severity of the setback, Arteta said.

"I’m not a doctor but I’ll try to [explain]! He felt something again in a very similar area and he wasn’t able to train the last few days."

The threat of Liverpool

Liverpool are in a formidable vain of form, with their only defeat in the Premier League being the controversial loss to Tottenham Hotspur back in September.

When asked about the challenge of facing Liverpool, Arteta said.

"What we need to do is play the way we played in the last two games against them, and be more efficient in the areas that are going to decide the game.

[I’m] very excited, it’s always great to prepare a game against Liverpool; how good they are, they dominate every aspect of the game. We play at home, and what I sense is a real sense of positivity and enthusiasm around the place."

It has been less than a month since the sides last faced each other, with Liverpool coming out as 2-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup.

Arteta was questioned as to whether he believes his side are now in a better place compared to their last clash.

"In terms of the team performance, they are very similar. Obviously, we had an opportunity to refresh and reconnect again when we went to Dubai. And then we had a long period as well between the Palace and Forest games, and my feeling is that we continue to play really well. Obviously, we were much more efficient in the final third and that’s very helpful to win football matches"

Building momentum

A win would take Arteta's side to within two points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. When pressed on whether a win against them would provide confidence and momentum, he said.

"Yes, and we have done it. This season, we have beaten big teams already and it’s another opportunity to beat Liverpool now and be in a much better place. We talk about momentum; we’ve won the last two games and want to win the third one, especially at home with our people. It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere, and we’re going to need that, so I encourage everybody to do that, to play every single ball with us, and if we do that, we’re going to have a big chance to win the game."

Klopp's pending departure

The past week has been dominated by the news that Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season. Arteta was asked whether he would miss managing against the German.

"Absolutely, I think he’s going to be a big loss. As I’ve said before, he’s been an inspiration, he’s someone that has added a new dimension to the Premier League, [he’s instilled] a really attractive and inspiring way of playing, [how he’s] set up teams, and building a team and transforming a club as well. He will be missed but, for now, he’s here."

Teams adapting to 'Gunners' style

Last season saw Arsenal launch an unprecedented title challenge that saw Arteta's side dominate matches. After a season of being a team considered as one of the best in the division, there has been talk that teams have now adapted their tactics. When asked about this, Arteta said.

"There are moments where you provoke certain things and other things where the opponent’s behaviour dictates what the game requires and what you can do. We are still the team that defended against more deep blocks last season, it’s nothing new, and still we scored goals in different ways in the last two weeks as well which is great to see so the team has dominated every aspect of the game. We are conceding less than last season and obviously are generating more. It has to be seen in the score line and that’s the challenge."

Arsenal's transfer inactivity

On why the club didn't sign a forward in January.

“If we win on Sunday and score a lot of goals? I think like this. I love my players and I think that on Sunday we’re going to score goals and they’re going to be top and they fully deserve all our credit because of the way they are.”

On the clubs new sponsorship partner

"We just want to welcome Sobha Realty to our football club. I think it’s going to be a great way for us to evolve the facilities and the updates that we need around the place to improve performance and make this place more special. We have some necessities and they’re going to be really helpful to fulfil that."