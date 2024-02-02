Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Arsenal on Sunday after sustaining a foot injury in the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

The Uruguayan, 24, left Anfield in a protective boot but Jurgen Klopp confirmed nothing is broken after undergoing an X-ray.

He is unlikely to be in contention at The Emirates, however.

Klopp said: “I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful after the game.

“He only took his boot off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before, he knew there was something. So, he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.

“So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but [it is] swollen and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning so we have to wait a little bit.”

Nunez became the first player on record to hit the woodwork four times in a Premier League match, firing 11 shots, including a missed penalty.

Nunez took 11 shots against Chelsea and missed a penalty (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But he still claimed an assist - his 11th of the season - and Klopp believes his profligacy will be transient.

The manager added: "Going through that game with the pain he had shows so much.

“I don’t judge Darwin by the crossbar moments. I judge him by the assist he did for Lucho (Luis Diaz). Late in the game, super decisive for us, super important for us, with the run he made, the way he got in front of the defender.

“That’s outstanding footballing-wise. Not being bothered about your own bad luck, just staying in the game. I am more than happy with him. Breaking a record for crossbars is not a record you want to have, but it shows you’re as close as it gets to scoring. And Darwin will score.”

'Football doctor' Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is shining at the heart of the engine room and has become Liverpool's commander-in-chief after a rocky start.

The Argentine won the most tackles (eight) and the most duels (11) against Chelsea.

Prior to that, he made nine tackles against Bournemouth - the most by a Liverpool player in a Premier League game in the last three seasons.

On Mac Allister's form, Klopp told VAVEL: “Very [impressed], I'm over the moon. Macca is just like a football doctor. [It's a] wonderful story with the dad and the uncle and the cousins and brothers are now all footballers and analyse games already as kids.

"The dad asked: 'What did you see in the game?' I cannot thank his father enough for that knowledge and education. Playing the position the way he plays is very, very special.

"Super smart and his contribution for all our play in possession is extremely important. We had that not for all the years since I've been here but we had it in a few years where we were in good positions where everyone wants to write a book about an individual player and this is fantastic and this is fantastic.

"They are all good, they are all really, really good. That is why we are, in this moment in time, top of the table. This is the best league in the world and we are top of the table, what does that say? Are there any bad players in this team? No.

"One thing in each footballer’s life, it is always consistency. You want to see it again. Yes, that's your potential, mix it up with attitude you will have quality again, again, again and then after the season we will see. But for the moment, the base is good, still to be extended, make sure we are in a good position for the run-in. And then we will see."