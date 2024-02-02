Four weeks ago, the thought of Trent Alexander-Arnold being available and yet not starting in Liverpool’s Premier League visit to Arsenal would have been sheer folly.

Alexander-Arnold’s creative influence from his hybrid position has been one of the stand-out features of Liverpool’s impressive campaign so far.

Now that he has returned after a month out with a knee injury — picked up on Liverpool’s last visit to the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup third-round win — it should feel inconceivable for him not to come straight back into the team.

Yet, as much as Jurgen Klopp tries to downplay it, the Liverpool manager has a selection dilemma ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Mikel Arteta’s team.

That Alexander-Arnold’s place in the starting lineup is in doubt for a crucial league game, with Liverpool attempting to maintain their five-point buffer at the top of the table, comes as a result of Conor Bradley and his hugely accomplished run in the team.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland international made his first league start for the club as a result of Alexander-Arnold’s lay-off and in his five successive starts in all competitions since then, he has contributed five assists and a goal.

During that sequence, Liverpool have advanced to the Carabao Cup final, the last 16 of the FA Cup and remain in the driving seat in the Premier League title race. The levels of composure and maturity that Bradley has exhibited have been remarkable. And his starring performance in Wednesday’s 4-1 win against Chelsea was the best of the lot.

Not only did the full back set up two goals and scored one of his own with a pin-point accurate finish, he completed 25 of his 31 passes, including four key passes — which was more than the entire Chelsea side managed between them — and made three tackles.

His down-to-earth personality has also endeared him to the Anfield crowd, who sang his name on Wednesday evening and gave him a standing ovation after such a coming-of-age display.

Bradley would have featured more prominently earlier this season but for the stress fracture in his back which kept him out until November. But it appears that the academy graduate has picked up from where he left off last term.

His loan spell at League One club Bolton Wanderers proved to be crucial in terms of his development as he clocked up 53 appearances and was named young player of the year, senior player of the year and players’ player of the year.

Ian Evatt, the Bolton manager, noticed how Bradley’s “big powerful stride, aggressive nature, willingness to attack but also intensity when defending” made him the real deal and sees him playing “hundreds of games for Liverpool”.

Dropping Bradley a tough call

Bradley is in form and not starting him against Arsenal would be just as big a call as any Klopp may have to make for this encounter with the team’s injury issues now subsiding somewhat.

“It’s not a challenge,” Klopp insisted. “For the first time this season we have a kind of luxury problem. We have more players available for different positions than we can start. It’s absolutely no problem.”

Bradley’s handling of Raheem Sterling in midweek suggested that he could do a similar containment job on Gabriel Martinelli on Sunday. The Arsenal attacker is a player Klopp has long admired and Bradley has the ability to shackle him.

Some thought Klopp may view the Chelsea game as an opportunity to keep Bradley at right back and start Alexander-Arnold as an outright midfielder, rather than moving into the position from full back. However, when Alexander-Arnold came off the bench in the second half, it was to replace Bradley at the back.

There is the chance that Alexander-Arnold could start in midfield against Arsenal, but a trip to the third-placed team in the standings does not naturally offer itself as the best time for such an experimental move — particularly given the midfield at Arteta’s disposal.

Klopp is no doubt making these decisions from a position of strength. Although Darwin Nunez is an injury doubt because of a foot problem, Liverpool’s matchday squad will be bolstered by injury returnees.

Given Liverpool remain on the trail for the maximum four trophies, Klopp maintains that every player in his squad will have to play their part, and whoever starts or finishes a game does not really matter.

“[Next week] is the only week where we we don’t have a midweek game. After that we go again every three days. So we need all of them in a good shape,” he said.

“We had a lot of injuries throughout the season but we were lucky because the others could deal with it. We had players who were still available, or came back from injury, at the right time.”

Bradley is one of those who stepped up. He has proved to be so much more than a stop-gap and now Klopp has a decision to make on the coach down to London.