Brighton and Hove Albion will seek a response to their midweek humbling by Luton Town as they welcome Crystal Palace in a hugely significant game at the Amex Stadium.

The latest edition of the M23 derby could be a turning point for both teams, with Brighton coming off a poor run of Premier League form in January, while Roy Hodgson’s Palace are in the midst of a battle against relegation.

The Eagles injected some positivity into their camp with a 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Tuesday, but with inconsistent form and a run of 11 Premier League games without a clean sheet, there is much room for improvement.

With three points potentially crucial to each side’s ambitions this season, it is set to be a thrilling occasion on the south coast.

Team News

In terms of both scoreline and levels of performance, Brighton were given one of the biggest shocks of the Premier League season in a bruising 4-0 defeat to Luton on Tuesday.

Roberto De Zerbi said he thought the Seagulls could ‘learn a lot’ from the manner of the loss, and apologised to fans who made the trip up to Bedfordshire.

“I feel sorry for our fans and our club,” the Italian said.

“We are responsible for this day, myself first of all but when you lose you can always learn, especially if the defeat is like today.

“We have to remember we have good players and are a good team, but to show our qualities we have to push every day.”

Crucially, the Brighton boss was also asked in his post-match comments about an injury that forced João Pedro off late on.

De Zerbi said he could not be sure at that point the extent of the knock, which Pedro picked up while stretching to retrive the ball late on.

“You can explain the game from João Pedro's injury because his injury was caused by frustration,” said De Zerbi.

“We have to be able to accept defeat and to lose the game with dignity.

“It's too early to say, but we hope it's not a bad injury because we need him."

James Milner was forced off after just 20 minutes with a muscle injury, so is expected to miss this weekend’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the game comes too early for Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee) and Joël Veltman (knee), while Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra remain on international duty and Solly March is a long-term absentee.

There is likely to be a change between the sticks as well, with Jason Steele coming under fire for his performance against Luton and Bart Verbruggen likely to be the beneficiary of De Zerbi’s rotation policy between the two.

While Palace were victorious in midweek, the late withdrawals of goalscorers Michael Olise and Ebere Eze raised fears about their availability for the weekend.

Olise and Eze have both experienced persistent hamstring injuries this season, but with the Eagles struggling for form without them, there is determination to have them on the pitch whenever possible.

Speaking after his side’s win on Tuesday, manager Hodgson said: “I’m a Palace fan too, so I certainly hope [Eze and Olise will be fit]. But of course, they haven’t really been fully assessed as yet.

“Both of them were pretty upbeat after the game, and with any luck, they’ll both be [avilable against Brighton]. If they are both there, it will certainly improve our chances of getting a result at the weekend.”

Three players who certainly will not be available are Joel Ward, who is out with a thigh injury, and long-term absentees Rob Holding (ankle) and Cheick Doucouré (Achilles).

New signings Daniel Muñoz and Adam Wharton could be involved after joining from Genk and Blackburn Rovers respectively, but are unlikely to start the game.

Likely Lineups

Brighton

Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán; Gross, Gilmour; Buonanotte, Pedro, Welbeck; Ferguson

Henderson; Richards, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

Key Players

Brighton – Lewis Dunk

As captain, Dunk has a huge role to play for Brighton in this contest.

He will not just need to remind his teammates of the significance of the rivalry, but will also be expected to set standards from minute one and see the side through to a positive result.

The England international has been in and out of the team this month – a suspension ruled him out of the West Ham stalemate and he came off the bench late against Sheffield United – so a full run of games going forward will be key.

His passing gives the Seagulls different options in how to construct an attack, while his presence in the box is crucial at set-pieces and his physical style of defending is well-suited to big games like these.

If he is anywhere near as good as his usual standards against Palace, the visitors will be in for a tough afternoon.

Crystal Palace – Ebere Eze

Providing he is fit, Palace’s key man will undoubtedly be their number 10.

Linking the entire front six up, Eze will be instrumental in dictating whether Palace go for the jugular or decide to play on the break, as Roy Hodgson typically favours.

The English playmaker is capable of fitting both styles perfectly, with his excellent quality on the ball a tremendous asset to assist the likes of Olise, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while his electric pace off the ball could carve right through Brighton.

Alternative options simply do not equate in his role, as if Jeffrey Schlupp, David Ozoh or Matheus França are forced to deputise, Palace will simply not stand the same chance in the contest.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The huge derby takes place at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, East Sussex.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3 PM (GMT) on Saturday 3 February, one of three Premier League fixtures to start at that time.

How can I watch?

British broadcast restrictions mean that the match cannot be shown live to UK residents, although highlights will form part of Match of the Day, which is set to be broadcast at 10:20 PM (GMT) on BBC One.

Additionally, BBC Radio Sussex will have full live commentary and BBC Radio London will offer updates from the match.