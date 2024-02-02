Bournemouth come into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw away at West Ham, a positive performance that perhaps deserved more than a point.

Dominic Solanke gave the Cherries an early lead before James Ward-Prowse levelled things from the penalty spot after Lloyd Kelly brought down Mohamed Kudus just after the hour mark.

A comfortable 5-0 win against Swansea in the FA Cup Fourth Round came after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tottenham and Liverpool, meaning Andoni Iraola's side are without a league win since Boxing Day.

Under new manager Nuno Espírito Santo, Nottingham Forest have had mixed fortunes.

Since the Portuguese's appointment, Forest have had three wins, two draws and three losses in all competitions, and are currently sat 16th in the Premier League table, just two points above the drop zone.

Forest will be seeking revenge when they travel to the south coast after a Dominic Solanke hat-trick condemned them to a 3-2 defeat in Espírito Santo's first game in charge in December.

Forest felt aggrieved after an incredibly harsh second yellow card for defender Willy Boly left them with a mountain to climb and ultimately cost them the game, despite a spirited performance.

Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth were buoyed by the return of Adam Smith to the team against West Ham, after James Hill joined Max Aarons and Ryan Fredericks as right-backs unavailable for Andoni Iraola's side.

The Cherries will also be without Tyler Adams who has been out since November with a hamstring injury.

The Cherries signed Turkish striker Enes Ünal on an initial loan from Getafe on deadline day to replace Kieffer Moore who headed to Ipswich on loan.

Ünal may not be available to feature on Sunday however as he is still awaiting a visa, according to manager Andoni Iraola.

Although winger Dango Ouattara could be back in the squad after Burkina Faso were knocked out of the African Cup of Nations by Mali.

Nottingham Forest will still be without African trio Ola Aina, Willy Boly, and Ibrahim Sangare as their nations (Nigeria and Ivory Coast) have progressed to the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate on the other hand will be back available for Forest after Senegal's defeat on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Espírito Santo will have a selection headache up front after Taiwo Awoniyi scored off the bench in midweek against Arsenal on his return from injury, but Chris Wood's recent form has made him almost undroppable.

There will also be an important decision to make at left back, as regular starter Nuno Tavares was unable to play against his parent club, Arsenal, in midweek, and his replacement Harry Toffolo produced a strong performance, so it remains to be seen who will get the nod this week.

Likely Line-Ups

Bournemouth

Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Cook, Christie, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Solanke.

Sels; Montiel, Murillo, Omobamidele, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo, Gibbs-White; Williams, Dominguez, Wood.

Key Players

Bournemouth: Marcos Senesi

It is often said in football that defenders don't get enough credit, and that is much the case at Bournemouth.

Usually, it is the creativity of Alex Scott or the goalscoring exploits of Dominic Solanke grabbing the headlines, but the unsung hero of the Cherries' recent success is Argentinian defender Marcos Senesi.

After joining from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, Senesi has been a mainstay at the heart of the Cherries defence.

Alongside young defender Ilya Zabarnyi, Senesi has gained a newfound maturity, helping his defensive partner to become one of the brightest defensive prospects around.

Senesi's aggressive nature is perfect for Andoni Iraola's style of play, winning the ball high up the pitch, and getting his side on the front foot.

The most impressive aspect of Senesi's game, though, is his passing.

When carrying the ball out from the back, the Argentine is always looking to progress the ball forward and find a teammate, and his balls over the top to Solanke have caused many opposition teams problems.

If Forest allow Senesi time on the ball, he could create some harm from deep.

Many were surprised when Nottingham Forest spent nearly £40 million on midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves, but he seems to be justifying the price tag more every time he plays.

Playing just behind Forest's centre forward, Gibbs-White is the heartbeat of his team, being the main source of creativity in play and from set pieces.

A criticism of the Englishman may be his lack of goals, with just two in the Premier League this season, but at just 24 years of age, there is plenty of time for him to improve this area of his game.

However, he has shown glimpses of his ability in front of goal, epitomised when he scored the winner against Manchester United in December.

If Bournemouth allow Gibbs-White to dictate the game and consistently get his foot on the ball, there is little doubt he will cause problems for them.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Bournemouth's home stadium, the Vitality Stadium.

What time will kick-off be?

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

Where can I watch?

The game is not televised in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be uploaded on YouTube by both clubs after the game.