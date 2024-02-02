The Newcastle winger goes straight to the top of this list after his side's dominant 3-0 victory at Villa Park.

Gordon was unlucky not to get a return in that match, and on another day, he could have walked away with at least eight points.

The reason he is top of this list is because of Newcastle's excellent run of upcoming fixtures. They play Luton (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and Bournemouth (H) in their next three games.

The Magpies looked back to their best on Tuesday as they beat Aston Villa and going without Gordon could now cost managers greatly.

Gordon is priced at just £6.1m which offers an easy switch from other midfielders and at just 21.2% ownership, any points return will be huge for gaining ranks.

Erling Haaland is back.

He made a 20-minute cameo on Wednesday versus Burnley and has been ruled fit to start in their match against Brentford.

In the press conference when asked if Haaland was ready to start, Pep Guardiola responded: "everybody is fit, everybody is ready."

This is classic Pep Guardiola; keeping his cards close to his chest, making it ever so hard for FPL managers.

Going without Haaland is a huge risk.

There is the potential he doesn't start, but against a physical Brentford side, he will likely be favoured over Julian Alvarez.

Manchester City also have two matches in Gameweek 25, making it an absolute necessity that managers own Haaland for that game week. There is no time to bring him in like the present.

Being expensive at £14m, it's hard to bring him in off just one transfer unless you have plenty of money left in the bank. Those that still own Salah should definitely be selling and making the move for Haaland.

Embed from Getty Images In the absence of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota has lit up the Liverpool attack, recording 34 points in the last three gameweeks, more than any other player in the Premier League.

Priced at just £8m, Jota offers a great switch from the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Bukayo Saka.

Bowen has now gone three games without a goal, while Saka's goal against Nottingham Forest in midweek was only his second in his last eight games.

Jota is also owned by just 11% of managers, presenting himself as a fantastic differential.

Liverpool take on Arsenal in a huge match at the top of the table on Sunday, however, Jota's record against the Gunners is too good to ignore.

For Liverpool, Jota has scored seven goals and recorded two assists in his last 10 matches against the Gunners, playing 90 minutes in just one of these.

Liverpool then have another great fixture against Burnley the following week, making Jota an excellent asset.

The Reds then have a blank Gameweek 26, so managers could then swap Jota for Saka who plays Burnley himself in GW26.

If you can afford him, Trippier is by far the best Newcastle defender to own.

Similar to all the reasons listed for Gordon, Trippier is part of the Newcastle defence that has looked so much better over the past few weeks since returning to full strength from injury.

Trippier is on all Newcastle set-pieces, has a strong chance of a clean sheet and is a bonus point magnet for the chances he creates.

The fixtures are excellent and Newcastle will have strong momentum after their top performance against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

If you cannot afford Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn are still great options. The one thing they do not have is the attacking threat that Trippier does.

After serving his lengthy suspension, the Brentford talisman is back.

He has scored in both of his first games since his return to Premier League action and with an upcoming double Gameweek 25, he is an excellent attacking option.

He is £8.0m and owned by just 4.9%, making him a great differential. Despite the tough fixtures and Brentford looking like a weaker team than we have seen in previous seasons, they still seem to be scoring.

If Brentford score, then Toney is bound to be involved.

Averaging nine points per 90 minutes and playing in blank Gameweeks 26 and 29, Toney is definitely the man to own if managers are looking to gain some quick ranks before his ownership increases.

The fixtures shouldn't put you off. His consistency in FPL and history of scoring against City make him a great asset.