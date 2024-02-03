Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expressed his thoughts after a fantastic result against fourth placed Ipswich Town.

The Lilywhites went into half-time 3-0 up but debutant for Ipswich, Kieffer Moore, caused the home side problems in the second half with a brace to his name.

Despite the late push to complete a spectacular come back, the strength and unity of the Preston defence prevailed and kept the visiting team from getting any points out of Deepdale.

Preston North End now become the first team in the league outside of the top six to beat Ipswich.

Deepdale has seen some amazing results against the top teams of the league this season, with North End beating Leeds United and Ipswich in front of the home fans and being seconds away from beating Southampton too.

“Them group of players have got the belief and mentality, hopefully now, that they can go and beat teams like that because they have done it.”

If you don't shoot, you don't score

Preston took an early lead in the fifth minute with a Will Keane goal, which took a big deflection off English centre-back George Edmundson in front of the away fans.

The home side furthered their lead not long after in the eighth minute, as they utilised the space provided by the unstructured back line of Ipswich Town, getting in behind and leading to Edmundson knocking the ball into his own net.

Will Keane made it a brace in the 43rd minute, scoring from a sloppy bit of defensive work by the visiting side when trying to play out from the back, meaning at half time the scoreboard was three goals to nil.

“The first half was great because we'd scored the goals and went in 3-0 but you always know a good team like Ipswich are going to come out and fight and they did.”

The half-time substitute of Kayden Jackson and Kieffer Moore went on to benefit Ipswich, Moore going on to get a brace of his own and caused a real unsettling feel around Deepdale in the following minutes.

When questioned on this change, Ryan Lowe said:

"Bringing a Premier League player on in Kieffer Moore, they caused us some problems going more direct.

"I thought our lads dealt with it very good, for large parts.

“They were terrific second half, we couldn’t get near them at times."

Ryan Lowe shared his thoughts on the nerve-racking victory this afternoon, showing his relief over holding out and taking the three points.

"The goals are obviously disappointing, but if the truth be known it doesn't really matter.

"We have got three points, scored three and conceded two, which we aren't happy with, but the points are the most important thing.”

Preston North End have a tough February fixture list, having just facing Ipswich Town, they are still to play Cardiff City next weekend, Middlesborough on Valentine's Day, a Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers and a trip to come up against Coventry City.

"It's a big month to see where we can finish and get to.

"I am not getting too carried away.

"I just want to keep winning and see where it takes us.

"As I've said, they are all fifty fifty games and if we perform like that - on the front foot, brave, bold and creating chances - then we will give ourselves a good platform to build from."