Manchester United marked the 66th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster with a result against West Ham that typified much of what the club has since built their identity on: overcoming adversity and blooding young talent.

Though the scoreline reads 3-0, Erik ten Hag’s outfit did not have things their own way, particularly in a first half during which the visitors - despite falling behind to a well-taken Rasmus Hojlund finish - were arguably the better side.

But United dug deep and doubled their lead shortly after the interval, Alejandro Garnacho the beneficiary of an opportune deflection. Yet there was nothing fortunate about his second strike as the Argentine slotted confidently into the bottom corner.

United supporters will hope that winning back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since November will serve as a turning point as the 20-time top-flight winners move into their new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s part-ownership.

Story of the match

West Ham arrived at Old Trafford in sixth position, two spots and a point better off than their hosts. Speaking ahead of kick-off, David Moyes described the match-up as “a big game” and an opportunity to “get back into form”. His side were still without a win in 2024.

In came Vladimir Coufal and Nayef Aguerd, returning from suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively, both preferred to Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kalvin Phillips. The Manchester City loanee endured a torrid Hammers debut in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, for it was his howler that handed Dominic Solanke the opening goal.

Looking to rekindle the magic which saw United claim a dramatic last-minute win at Molineux in midweek, Erik ten Hag stuck to his guns. The Dutchman’s sole change was in defence as he promoted Harry Maguire to rest Raphael Varane.

Both bosses laid wreaths ahead of kick-off in memory of the 23 lives lost in the Munich Air Disaster of 1958. The 66 years since have largely defined Manchester United, who have often channelled the fortitude demonstrated in the aftermath of the tragedy to rise from adversity.

Of the current crop it is Andre Onana who perhaps symbolises this best. Despite making an inauspicious start to life at Old Trafford, he has persevered and, after 11 minutes, produced a stunning save to keep out a Tomas Soucek header which had taken a wicked deflection off Edson Alvarez.

Then it was his counterpart’s turn to pull off a smart stop. Bruno Fernandes’ dipping strike from distance appeared destined for the top corner, but Alphonse Areola extended his 6-foot-5-inch frame to tip it behind. He was also equal to Diogo Dalot’s driven effort from the resulting corner.

But even he could not keep out the in-form Hojlund.

Like Onana, the Dane struggled to hit the ground running after signing in the summer, failing to score in his first 14 Premier League appearances. But Hojlund is a changed man since opening his account against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Casemiro’s typically robust intervention in midfield set him on his way. Shifting the ball from left to right, he was able to wrongfoot Aguerd before rifling a low strike into the bottom corner.

The forward wheeled away in delight, celebrating by strumming his left leg as if it were a guitar. On what was his 21st birthday he became the youngest United player to score four goals in four games.

Yet despite hitting the front, the hosts failed to impose themselves. In fact it was arguably West Ham who had the best of the first half, registering 13 shots to United’s four. Moyes was reticent about his side’s shape pre-match and it was easy to see why. Ben Johnson adopted a dynamic inside-right role and it was he who came closest to restoring parity in the first half, slamming a 30-yard piledriver towards goal which Onana just about dealt with.

And the game would turn on a 60-second spell shortly after the interval. Maguire dawdled on the ball and Emerson pounced, picking his pocket and leaving the England defender in his wake. With three teammates in support, the cut-back looked the sensible option but he instead chose to go it alone, ballooning the ball well wide of the mark.

Less than a minute later Emerson had a front-row seat as he watched Garnacho cut inside him before unleashing a shot which deflected off Aguerd before beating the wrong-footed substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Argentinian sat himself down on the advertising hoardings and was joined by Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo - his own interpretation of Mohammed Kudus’ trademark celebration. As he did, Aguerd shrugged, hands on hips. ‘Not my fault’, his gesture suggested.

But whereas things went awry after breaking the deadlock, United grew in stature after doubling the lead as relative famine turned to feast. Marcus Rashford, who had delivered a hitherto understated performance, came close twice in quick succession. First when cutting in from the left and then from a ball rolled across the edge of the box - he missed the mark on both occasions.

Though West Ham were chiefly limited to the odd foray forward, they did carve out one exceptional opening. All-action Alvarez flighted a delightful through-ball to Jarrod Bowen who brought the ball under his spell immediately and sprinted towards goal. And with seemingly just the keeper to beat he steadied himself - that split second gave Dalot the chance he needed to slide in and successfully blocked the shot. He celebrated as if he had scored, as did Old Trafford.

The Hammers’ profligacy was punished with six minutes to play as Garnacho added a third. Just as he had done on debut, Phillips was dispossessed in a compromising position, this time by Scott McTominay. The midfielder laid the ball on for Garnacho to slot home.

There was to be no dramatic finale as United held out for only their third clean sheet at Old Trafford all season. The only downside was the withdrawal of Lisandro Martinez, who had defended with vigour for 70 minutes. Having won all three games he has played since returning from a foot injury sustained in October, his presence at the heart of defence will be paramount moving forward.

Though this will be of secondary concern, at least for now, to ten Hag who must believe this result to be a statement win as his United side leapfrog West Ham into sixth position.

Player of the match

There is no surprise that United's upturn in form coincides with the returns of Casemiro and Martinez. But it is difficult to overlook Garnacho's two goals which ultimately decided this game.

The 19-year-old's trickery and guile gave Emerson all sorts of problems throughout the 90 minutes and he continues to take on more responsibility game-on-game.