Mikel Arteta proclaimed Arsenal were back in the “thick of the title race” after they defeated Liverpool 3-1 in a wild game at Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal manager said his players showed an “elite mentality” to recover from Gabriel’s own goal, which gave Liverpool a fortunate equaliser on the stroke of half time, and go on to win the contest via goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard after Bukayo Saka had given the hosts an early lead.

The home team deserved the victory which took them to within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders and this significant triumph could ignite their title hopes.

When asked if a title tile was back on, Arteta said: “We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there. We’ve been really ­consistent all season, if not you aren’t where we are today.

“We take it game by game and the availability of the squad is going to be crucial, we have learned that from last season. Let’s try to make that happen.”

Arteta was thrilled with his ­players’ mental resolve, adding: “We have shown that today. The thing is, to be the best and have the best mentality you have to do it every three days.

“That is the challenge that we have. ­Certainly we showed that today against, in my opinion, the most in-form team in Europe.

“It was an extraordinary game. An incredible performance from the players and our people. I think the players left absolutely everything. They put their heart and soul in every single ball.”

Although a mix-up between William Saliba, David Raya and Gabriel brought about Liverpool’s equaliser, there was a starker defensive mishap between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson that allowed Martinelli to tap into an open net.

The Liverpool captain apologised for his part in the decisive 67th-minute misunderstanding that ultimately took the game away from the visitors. “I take full responsibility for that,” Van Dijk said.

“That is a big moment in the game. I should have made a better decision. It hurts for me. The turning point is my responsibility, I should try to clear [the ball]. Obviously these things don’t happen too often in my career, but I will recover from this.”

Klopp: 'It shows they're human'

This was only Liverpool’s second domestic loss this season and Klopp backed his goalkeeper and captain after a rare aberration. “It just shows they’re human beings and that makes the things they usually do even more ­special,” he said.

“Arsenal deserved the three points, no doubt about that. On the whole 90 minutes we weren’t good enough.”

Liverpool lost defender Ibrahima Konate to a late red card and will be overtaken by Manchester City if they win their two games in hand, starting with this evenings game against Brentford. However, Klopp refused to look over his shoulder.

“At the final whistle I didn’t think for a second about the number of games left for City,” Klopp said. “We have to play to our potential and deal with difficulties around the games and play with our soul on the pitch and we will see where it ends up.

“I am not nervous now because of two games in hand for City. We expect them always to win their games. Nothing really changes. We would have loved to win here but we were not good enough.

“Today, nobody celebrates as champions and nobody is relegated. We have time to create our own destiny. Today, everything went against us. We got a red card, and they didn’t get a red card. Some situations could have been different. But it’s done, I don’t care about it anymore.”