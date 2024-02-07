Simon Grayson has managed over 750 matches in his career, but he is arguably best known for his short stint in the North East with Sunderland.

Although he only lasted 123 days and managed the Black Cats for just 18 games, Grayson was the manager when Netflix first produced the 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' documentary series in 2017, taking over the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The fly-on-the-wall docuseries gave an insight into how a professional football club is run and had the intention of following Sunderland's return to the top-flight. This was not the case.

Chris Coleman came in to replace Grayson mid-way through the season, hoping he would get them back into the Premier League. However, this did not happen and in fact, Sunderland suffered back-to-back relegations and were playing League One football by 2018.

On behalf of Bitcoin Casinos, I got the chance to interview Grayson and asked him about how Netflix affected his time at the club.

He said: "It wasn't easy because it was one of the first documentaries out there and they get into the areas of the football club that as a manager, you don't really want them to be.

Grayson signing as Sunderland manager - (Photo by Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

"It wasn't easy to deal with because you're trying to concentrate on what was a difficult time at the football club. They got relegated from the Premier League, sold assets up to £50/60m, then brought in 12 new players for around £1m, whilst having the pressure of the supporters wanting to go straight back up.

"The difference to what we see now with the other documentaries is that the bigger clubs, [Manchester] City, Tottenham etcetera, are probably done 'in house' and had a massive pull on what is going to be put out there, editing and producing it how they like.

"Whereas Sunderland was an outside production company and there were things that a lot of us thought wasn't a true reflection of what was actually going on.

"However, I do think it gives a good insight for supporters as they don't really know what is going on behind the scenes, but also you have to make sure that certain things aren't just shown for outsiders purposes.

"One of the frustrating things for me was that, contractually, when I had already left, I was still obliged to do things. I had to go to London once and got told to bring three different shirts to do interviews in three different hotel rooms, talking about a spell at a club I had already left.

"People would say I didn't sound enthusiastic about being at Sunderland, but I had left two months before. It is difficult to be perceived as you're enjoying yourself at a club you have already left."

"Klopp will have a big influence"

Since Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool, the club have confirmed that they will be making a behind the scenes documentary to capture his final few months in charge of the Reds.

Klopp applauding the Liverpool fans after their defeat to Arsenal - (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

This is something Klopp has always been against but seems to have changed his mind in recent weeks. I asked Grayson what he thinks the production company should learn from the 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' documentary.

He said: "Like I touched on before, I think the clubs and the manager will have a lot more say in what goes out.

"Ours was an outside company and they are always after something, always looking for that extra little bit and it was frustrating.

"At times you wanted to give them stuff but you're not wanting them constantly in your face.

"Liverpool will have a happier ending than Sunderland perhaps as Klopp might win a trophy. But, Klopp will have a big influence on what can and cannot be screened."

Managing Leeds 'was a dream'

Simon Grayson in charge of Leeds back in 2011- (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Before managing Sunderland, Grayson also took charge of a handful of other teams, including his boyhood club Leeds United.

Although they were a division below Blackpool, the club he managed at the time, Grayson's switch felt like a no-brainer for him.

"It was a dream because I am a Leeds supporter, I played for them too.

"At the time I was three years into my job at Blackpool in the Championship and when Leeds came knocking, it was a big decision in my life.

"I was going to drop a division but the opportunity to manage the team you supported and the size of the club was far too good to turn down.

"I knew what it was like to be amongst those supporters and be in the dressing room with likes of Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed, David Batty, Vinny Jones etcetera.

"It can be difficult when you're the manager and support that team because people will question which side of you is making the decisions. Is it the professional side or is it the supporter side?

"That is one big thing I had to learn, to do a professional job and take away what the fans would want me to do."

Adventure in India

Bengaluru team photo ahead of pre-season game against Nottingham Forest - (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Grayson's last managerial job was out in India, taking charge of Bengaluru Football Club.

Managing a club almost 5000 miles away, particularly when you have spent your whole career in the North of England, isn't exactly conventional, but it is something Grayson accepted in search for something new.

He said: "I looked at the offer and thought I have done over 700 games as a coach and I wanted to try something different.

"If I'm going to move outside of Yorkshire and Lancashire, I might as well do the whole hog and move 5000 miles away!

"I thought when signing the contract that I wouldn't go through with it because it was going to be something completely unknown to me and out of my comfort zone, but I just thought why not?

"Every away game was anything from an hour flight to a three hour one. I went to the Taj Mahal, Sri Lanka and I just used it as an experience really.

"Everything was new every day and I've made some incredible friends and I will never ever regret doing what I did.

"I think I am also the only coach to get to three finals in one season so I will look back on it being a success.

"The only downside was it was never easy being away from my family for so long."