After a special 3-1 victory against title competitors Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal will need to maintain the momentum and beat a side that they have had huge difficulty facing.

Last time out, goals from Tomáš Souček and Konstantinos Mavropanos secured a vital away win for the Hammers - the first at the Emirates Stadium in almost eight years.

David Moyes' side have now won three consecutive matches against the Gunners, becoming a 'bogey side' against one of the Premier League's best clubs.

However, after West Ham's win against Arsenal at the end of December, the Hammers have failed to win a game in all competitions, recording four draws and two losses.

Having played under Moyes at Everton, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to end the losing streak and continue the great run of form that is needed for Arsenal to achieve their desired outcome at the end of the season.

The Arsenal manager faced the media in his press conference at the recently renamed Sobha Realty Training Centre, discussing team news, the opponent and the celebration police.

Here are four points from the press conference:

On team news

While Thomas Partey has returned to training, it seems that his return on the field is still 'too soon'. Jurrien Timber is also back training, and has been included in Arsenal's 25-man UEFA Champions League squad, but is not ready for competitive football yet.

Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus also remain doubts; the latter is in his final stages recovering from a groin injury sustained at the end of November.

Embed from Getty Images

However, Arsenal fans will be more concerned with the status of Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The pair were both taken off during the Liverpool game with respective injuries.

Upon being asked about the return of some key additions, Arteta responded, “We have a few still in contention, they have been evolving really well. Tomorrow we have another training session and we are hopeful we will have a few back and we can put out a competitive squad.”

The Arsenal manager also provided a more direct response regarding the availability of Saka.

Embed from Getty Images

"He’s [Bukayo] been recovering this week and he looks OK."

The England international has seemingly returned back to the form that many expect of him, providing a goal in both of the last two matches.

On finding it difficult at the London Stadium

Arsenal have managed to break a number of 'curses' under Mikel Arteta, and while beating West Ham at the London Stadium isn't necessarily a curse, it is something that the Gunners have found increasingly difficult recently.

After securing a quick lead last season thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard, they left East London with only a point after being held back to a 2-2 draw.

This season, they haven't found it any easier. A Ben White own-goal, alongside second-half strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen sealed Arsenal's fate in the Carabao Cup, despite a late consolation from Ødegaard deep into injury time.

Embed from Getty Images

Although the London Stadium has been criticised for its lack of atmosphere and distance from the pitch, ticket sales have shown that the Hammers are still backed by a loyal contingent every match.

"There are certain reasons [for finding it difficult at the London Stadium], first of all being that they are a really good side. They are a hard side to beat at home as well, and we will have to be at our best to give ourselves the best chance to win the game," Arteta told VAVEL.

On the 'Celebration Police'

The controversial subject of the 'celebration police' was reignited after Arsenal's celebrations after the full-time whistle against Liverpool. Figures such as Jamie Carragher were quick to criticise the Gunners for their display, suggesting that it was too premature for only a win against one of their title competitors.

Surprisingly, Arteta seemed to be unaware of any of the media's coverage until briefed about it ahead of the press conference.

“No. Because they told me today, so I didn’t know anything about it.

“But I love it because I’ve seen managers at the Emirates on their knees inside the pitch. I’ve seen very big managers walking onto the pitch. I’ve seen managers going across the touchline. I’ve seen that all, in the Premier League.

“Personally I love it because it brings passion and emotion to the game, but it’s done in a natural way and a unique way. I think it’s great.

Embed from Getty Images

“But that’s my opinion and a lot of people might have something [of an opinion] very different to mine."

Captain Martin Ødegaard's interaction with club photographer Stuart MacFarlane also came under fire, after the Norwegian international borrowed the camera to capture a lifetime memory for the long-serving photographer.

“That is something that happened because there is a relationship. They do it every day here at the training ground.

“But people are entitled to have their opinion when you do something publicly. There are going to be opinions, some of them positive, some of them not so positive," Arteta said.

On Ødegaard's impact

This week, a statistic from WhoScored.com revealed that Martin Ødegaard has created the most chances from open play (43) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Despite that, the 25-year-old has only three assists to his name, suggesting that the Gunners have failed to be clinical in converting their chances.

However, Arteta remained full of praise for his captain, praising his positive attitude and his overall ability.

Embed from Getty Images

"His overall performances and aggression without the ball and the influence he has in our team every time we get to certain areas. The leadership, the skills that are developing day in, day out, and his attitude. And he is always available - so I think he is having a good season."