Liverpool’s club anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ features the line “when you walk through a storm hold your head up high and don’t be afraid of the dark.”

It is followed by “at the end of the storm, there’s a golden sky.”

I think it safe to say that Jurgen Klopp believes in this principle.

The 56-year-old has had more setbacks than most in his glittering managerial career but always found a way to keep going and deliver success.

The hard road to success

After starving off relegation in his first season as a manager, at the final club he played at, Mainz, his side would miss out on promotion to the Bundesliga in two success seasons.



Die Nullfünfer would finally gain promotion in the 2003-04 season, staying in the top league in Germany for three seasons, before being relegated, finishing in the relegation play-off places, just three points away from safety.

In his tenure as Borussia Dortmund manager, he lost a Champions League final through an agonising 89th minute goal against arch-rivals Bayern Munich, who it had already been announced would poach the precocious Mario Gotze from his ranks the following season.

In his first season at Anfield, he took the club to two finals, a Carabao Cup final and a Europa League final, and lost both.

He then lost another Champions League final to Real Madrid, before coming a point short in a razor close Premier League title race with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City the season after.

He finally won a maiden Champions League with the Reds three weeks later, breaking his final hoodoo, however, it was his next achievement which was more impressive.

His Liverpool side romped to a maiden Premier League crown in the 2019-20 season, a first domestic title in over 30 years, potentially robbed of breaking the points record in a season by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Klopp lifts the Premier League trophy with Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Photo: Laurence Griffith/GETTY Images)

Even when the 2020-21 season went disastrously with the club eventually narrowly scraping into the top four, with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips as a regular pattern ship at centre back, the German bounced back the season after with a renewed energy.

His side were on the verge of a historic quadruple after winning the League Cup and the FA Cup but narrowly missed out on the domestic title by a point to City for the second time and were again pipped to the post by Madrid in the showcase of European football's elite.

That is the essence of Jurgen Klopp’s mentality, a never give up attitude, even after significant setbacks, that his players were willing to buy into, they would run through brick walls for him.

An underrated manager?

His passion, motivation and man-management skills are often touted as his strongest assets, however in reality, it was his ability to shape decent players into elite ones, to form a team that become greater than the sum of its parts.

The development of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson comes straight to mind, one from the ranks of his youth academy, the other an £8m gamble from Hull City.



The German’s tactical preference for his full backs to push up the pitch leading to an amount of goal contributions rarely seen from defenders whilst still maintaining one of Europe’s best defensive records.

Although his midfielders never really got the individual credit that they deserved, he turned that department into an elite unit too.

Mohamed Salah was most widely known for his unfortunate stint at Chelsea, despite putting up ridiculous numbers in Serie A with Roma before his move to Anfield.



Now, he sits atop the mountain as arguably the best winger to grace the English game, with a simply staggering number of goal contributions.

Sadio Mane was a solid Premier League winger, but hardly considered elite when the Reds came calling for his signature in.



Roberto Firmino had been struggling, farmed out to wing back under former boss Brendan Rodgers at times, Klopp turned him into one of the best false nines the modern game had ever seen.

Under the German, the three thrived, becoming one of the most feared partnerships in world football.

Of course, he was not without ready made superstars either, the signings of Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk transformed the Reds from the cusp of brilliance to fully fledged contenders.

However, Klopp’s ability to turn water into wine, despite being considered as more of motivator than an elite tactician, has played the biggest part in Liverpool’s success.

His legacy

All in all, he led a fascinating transformation of the club’s fortunes, turning them from a laughing stock to one of the greatest teams in Europe again.

Ultimately, he will take his place amongst the pantheon of legendary Liverpool managers, perhaps behind only Shankly in the rankings for the greatest manager the club has ever had.

The German taught us all a valuable lesson, keep pushing for your goals, no matter how many obstacles get in your way, no matter how tough the road may seem, turn doubt into belief.