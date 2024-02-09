Jurgen Klopp took to the media ahead of Saturday’s midday clash against the Clarets.

The Reds go into the game two points ahead at the top of the Premier League, but they are coming into the game following a 3-1 loss against their title counterparts, Arsenal. Meanwhile, Burnley are currently nineteenth in the league, six points behind Everton after 23 games played.

Injury News

One of the major talking points for Klopp was the ongoing injury problems that have hit the squad, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago Alcantara picking up recent injuries.

Mohammed Salah, however, will be hoping to return to training soon.

Meanwhile, Burnley will be coming into the game without Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer, and 19-year-old Luca Koleosho.

The Liverpool boss confirmed that Thiago has suffered another setback against Arsenal following his return from a previous long-term injury, saying that his muscle injury is “not a big injury, but it’s something nobody needed."

It has come as a surprise for the Reds, with the Spanish midfielder's long-term injury problems having caused a great deal of frustration and speculation about his future. When asked about the severity of the injury, Klopp replied, "It's not good news for him or the club."

In terms of Salah’s return from injury, Klopp has confirmed that Salah is yet to return to training with the rest of the team but is hoping that the recovery process will speed up.

About the progression of his recovery, Klopp stated that he is closer to being fit.

He said: “We hope, but we don’t know, that he will be part of parts of training next week, but we have to see."

The defeat to Arsenal

The Reds were in a rich vein of form beforehand, with their only loss in the Premier League coming in a controversial loss against Tottenham Hotspur way back in September.

When asked about the defeat to Arsenal, Klopp said: “We lost, and we didn’t play a particularly good game.

"It all comes with the way we defend, and that was the main talking point, so that’s what we have to do much better. If we do that, then we will be much better.”

Jurgen Klopp consoling Van Dijk (Picture by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

He then went on to demand a reaction from his side in their clash against the Clarets, as well as calling on the fans to create a 'special atmosphere' at Anfield on Saturday.

Burnley to be the 'banana skin?'

The German manager was full of praise for Vincent Kompany and his team.

He said: “[Burnley are] an opponent we respect a lot, Vinny [Vincent Kompany] is doing a brilliant job there.

"They have somebody who looks like they can score goals, and if they lose; it's not high; it's 2-1, 3-2, these kinds of things."

This game will be the first time Liverpool get to debut their new stand extension, with over 60,000 fans set to be present in the stadium.

With this expected to be in place, Klopp said: “We have the next increase of people in the stadium, which will be nice. I'm not sure when we can fill it completely, but we can introduce more people, which will be great.”.

"The team want to show a reaction; if the people want to help us with that it would be great.”

Burnley are coming into the game following a 2-2 draw against Fulham this weekend.

In Vincent Kompany's press conference, he said: “The lads believe that they can score goals and be a good team when they put their minds to it.

"At the moment, it's a result issue; in many games, we've shown the same signs as we did against Fulham, but it's a case of turning these moments into results."

Mutual Respect between the managers

Heading into his first game in the dugout at Anfield against Klopp, Kompany said: “It's been one of the privileges of being in the league, facing the great managers.

"It's something I look forward to. I've been against his teams for most of his 20 years as manager; it started in Germany when I was playing for Hamburg.

"Who he is as a person has lived in every team he's coached, and that's something that I've seen for 20 years."

Meanwhile, Klopp also displayed huge admiration for the Burnley manager and the job he has done since joining the club.

He said: “[Kompany] has learned so many things having the highs of the Championship last year and then getting knock by knock this year”.