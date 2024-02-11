Marieanne Spacey spoke to VAVEL following the 3-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Manchester United this afternoon. The Southampton manager dissected both halves, discussed 18-year-old Megan Collett and marvelled at the brilliant 4,554-strong crowd.

The game itself was won thanks to super sub, Rachel Williams whose two headed goals off the bench, just eight minutes apart saw Manchester United advance to the Quarter Finals, but it was far from comfortable.

Ella Toone had given United the lead just six minutes in, but Saints heads didn't drop and levelled just after the hour, thanks to their own super sub, Lexi Lloyd Smith. Unfortunately for the hosts, it was the experienced Williams, who had the last laugh.

Overwhelming Pride

The Saints were more than a match for last season's FA Cup Runners up at the SIlverlake. Having gone in at half time only a goal down, the belief was there for the hosts that something could be taken from the game.

Even after levelling, they were the side who looked more likely. Mary Earps kept out Molly Pike before Lucia Kendall hit the post. There was plenty to be encouraged about for Spacey and her coaching staff.

"I thought we were outstanding. I thought in the second half we put them under a lot of pressure when in the first half, we had to deal with it defensively, which we were really strong once we'd solved a few problems.

"Once we'd come in at half time one nill down, we just thought, 'we're in it' We've got a great opportunity. We needed to raise the work rate and that's the one thing we wanted in the second half from the girls, to make sure we stayed in the game.

"Once it went to one all, you could see the energy just driving through them. I'm so proud of them today, they've given everything and the way they've dealt with a top WSL I'm so proud of."

Staying in the game and belief growing:

United had a fair number of chances to kill the game off before the break. Most notably when Megan Collett cleared off the line from Leah Galton, in what was one small battle in an intriguing clash between those two players on the day.

Nikita Parris hit the post also and Katie Zelem was denied on two occasions in a brilliant, battling display in the first half defensively from The Saints.

"Football is about having the ball and not giving the ball. If you can be outstanding in both aspects, you've got a great chance of winning the game.

"They came out flying, scoring so early we could've gone into a shell and wondered what might happen but they didn't. We defended really well and we got a chance in the game to talk to the players and they took the information on board really well and allowed us to come into the break at 1-0.

"We made a couple of changes at half-time and all of a sudden the energy was in there. Once you get one part of the game done really well, you can start to see the energy flowing through every single player.

"They responded to the change at half-time and just came out and were superb with and without the ball in the second half."

The second half performance:

Southampton have already shown us before today that they can go toe to toe with the country's best, agonisingly losing 2-1 to Arsenal in the Conti Cup back in November.

They showed just why they're so well thought of again today, with a brilliant performance that will earn many plaudits.

"We've gone toe to toe. We can stand here and talk about the decisions you know, was it a goal, was it a penalty and it's quite easy to stand here and say if they'd gone our way then what could've been but that's part of being in the game and being around, decisions wont go your way.

"You have to then ensure you keep delivering the standards, keep delivering momentum, keep your emotions in check and keep delivering the levels of performance that we did, especially in the second half."

Megan Collett's stellar outing:

Megan Collett and Leah Galton had a fantastic battle on the wing today, with Saints' teenage full-back coming away with pride and collecting praise once again for her fantastic performance.

"She's a Southampton girl through and through and she can take a lot of pride in her performance today to showcase her ability. She trains well, she recovers well and she does everything right. ]

"She sets a standard for any young player around the squad. I'm really proud of her and we had to protect her today a little bit, hence why taking her off."

"We've got a fantastic fanbase"

As the records seem to keep tumbling, the growth and appetite of the Women's Game in England is growing every single week and with 4,554 people at the Silverlake Stadium today, Southampton are the latest Championship side to build up their fanbase with occasions such as today being a massive part.

"We knew it would be sold out today because we've got such a great fanbase. They always bring the noise and always support the girls. Part of it is the girls giving them energy the way we play on the pitch the same way we need them to give the players energy.

"I'm really proud of the players, the performance and the supporters today, we've made another impression on another WSL club."​​​​​​​