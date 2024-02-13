Two teams from the Capital who have struggled for form this season met in this Monday night fixture. With Chelsea fresh from an away win in the FA Cup, they travelled to Selhurst Park to deliver another defeat for Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, but it wasn’t at all plain sailing.

Here is what we learnt as Chelsea battled back to sucker-punch Palace in second-half stoppage time.

Passive Possession

Despite having 80% possession in the first-half, Chelsea only managed a solitary shot at goal. Coming in the 46th minute of the game, it failed to trouble the goalkeeper. In fact, it was apparently a record, carrying the unenviable title of a side to have the most possession without converting into shots, or goal attempts in twenty years of the Barclays Premier League.

Palace did more with their 20% possession and capitalised on some sloppy play from Noni Madueke and Moises Caicedo to take the game to Chelsea. An absolute screamer from Jefferson Lerma on the half an hour mark beat Djorde Petrovic, punishing Chelsea for their lacklustre start. Lerma’s first goal for Palace didn’t keep them in the lead for long but it was the highlight of an otherwise stagnant 45 minutes.

Enzo Excites

Like the rest of his side, Enzo Fernandez had a quiet first half and Chelsea’s record-breaking signing had failed to find his teammates with his forward play. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s team talk must have been effective, as his Argentine compatriot Fernandez turned on the style in the second-half.

Just as he had in Chelsea’s previous match with Aston Villa, he was at the heart of the midfield - driving the ball forward, finding his attackers and getting into good positions himself. Enzo registered more successful passes (109/127), and registered more passes into the final third (17) than any other player on the pitch. He also ensured that the scoreline flattered Chelsea, bagging the third goal for the West Londoners in the 94th minute.

Gallagher Grinds

Conor Gallagher has scored 40% of all his Premier League goals tally at Selhurst Park. This is in part due to his loan spell for Palace, but he has also notched most of his goals for Chelsea against his former employers, where he arguably made his name.

Just two minutes into the second-half, Gallagher hit a first-time volley into the net to draw the game level. In past appearances, Gallagher had not celebrated goals against Palace with his usual enthusiasm, out of respect, but on this occasion he didn’t hold back.

Scoring his first and second goals of the season in this game, he put in a man of the match performance. His second, match-winning strike in the 90th minute saw wild celebrations amongst the Chelsea supporters and players. With Axel Disasi at least four rows back into the stand, engulfed in the crowd.

Poch v Pep

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Pep Guardiola’s treble winners Manchester City. Facing their third away fixture in a row, against undoubtedly the fiercest of opposition, Chelsea will have to up their game once more. Playing as they did for the first 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium could risk humiliation.

Luckily for Chelsea, this season’s stand out performer Cole Palmer, will have more than enough motivation to return to his boyhood club for the first time as an opposition player. Palmer again put in a stellar second-half performance, coming away with two assists to turn the game around for Chelsea.

Another player who caught the eye was Malo Gusto, in the first-half, he was Chelsea’s best player and continued to be a threat to Palace on the right-wing. The introduction of Raheem Sterling also made a difference as a late second-half substitute. Another former City player, Sterling will be hoping to make the starting line-up for his return.

Thiago Silva picked up an injury, following a last-ditch block on a Jean-Phillippe Mateta shot, to give Pochettino a selection worry over his central defensive partnership. Levi Colwill stepped in to the role following Silva's withdrawal.