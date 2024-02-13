Infamously, red and yellow cards were handed out liberally as the sides met in October in the reverse fixture at the Joie Stadium. With Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood sent back to the dressing room, Manchester City were reduced to nine players, Chelsea only managing to salvage an equaliser.

Chelsea have comfortably sat at the top of the table for the majority of the season, currently finding themselves on 34 points. Opponents Manchester City are poised in second place, with a three point void between the sides. A significant win this weekend - at least three goals clear - would see City overtake the fortress defenders Chelsea in the WSL.

With Arsenal and Manchester United dropping significant points, the title race is becoming evermore stationed for a two horse race between Chelsea and City.

Team News

City's top goal scorer, Bunny Shaw left the pitch with injury against Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend. However, head coach, Gareth Taylor said that she is clear to play against Chelsea.

Taylor explained that she's been nursing a calf injury but she is managing and is 'always carrying knocks'. "She’ll never be 100% but it’s very rare players are with the heavy load we have," he added. Shaw has scored 13 goals and registered three assists so far this season, leading the way as the top scorer in the WSL.

Deadline day signings, Poppy Pritchard and Tara O'Hanlon are set to make their City debuts, with Laura Blindkilde Brown already taking the step, coming off the bench against Leicester in the WSL. The Aston Villa midfielder could rise up to a Chelsea challenge, having gained her first minutes in a blue shirt.

Likely Lineups

Chelsea: Hannah Hampton, Ashleigh Lawrence, Jess Carter, Nathalie Björn, Niamh Charles, Erin Cuthbert, Melanie Leupolz, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Mayra Ramírez

Man City: Khiara Keating, Kerstin Casparij, Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Yui Hasegawa, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Lauren Hemp, Bunny Shaw

Key Players

Chelsea - Mayra Ramírez

Signing for a reported fee of €450,000, Mayra Ramírez joined Chelsea at a crucial point in Emma Hayes' final year as coach. The January addition was brought in following Sam Kerr's ACL rupture - a gap almost impossible to fill.

The 24-year-old Colombian international lived up to her price tag as she scored an 81st minute world-class goal against Crystal Place in the FA Cup.

Ramírez was set to join her international side, Colombia for the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in late February. However, due to part of the competition falling outside of the FIFA international window, clubs are not obliged to permit players for international duty.

Chelsea and Emma Hayes have denied Ramírez of international minutes - a wise and tactical move for the club which finds itself in a midst of a number of trophy races.

Man City - Khiara Keating

Sandy MacIver, Khiara Keating has firmly become Manchester City's number one keeper this season. Starting all WSL games this season, Keating has made herself undroppable, demonstrating her impressive ability, vast potential and refreshing personality. Displacing Ellie Roebuck andKhiara Keating has firmly become Manchester City's number one keeper this season. Starting all WSL games this season, Keating has made herself undroppable, demonstrating her impressive ability, vast potential and refreshing personality. Mary Earps highly unlikely to be superseded soon - Keating is an exciting prospect, still only aged 19. Keating has once again earned a place in Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses squad for the February international break. The born and bred Mancunian earned herself a Lionesses senior call up in October 2023 for the UEFA Women's National League. Yet to make her debut - the incumbenthighly unlikely to be superseded soon - Keating is an exciting prospect, still only aged 19. Keating has once again earned a place in Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses squad for the February international break. Meadow Park - Keating further cemented her place in Gareth Taylor's squad. Making crucial saves in the Blues' FA Cup victory over Arsenal - at- Keating further cemented her place in's squad.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Kingsmeadow, Kingston-upon-Thames

What time is kick-off?

19:15 (GMT), Friday 16th February

How can I watch?

The match will be live on BBC Two