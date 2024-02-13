Infamously, red and yellow cards were handed out liberally as the sides met in October in the reverse fixture at the Joie Stadium. With Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood sent back to the dressing room, Manchester City were reduced to nine players, Chelsea only managing to salvage an equaliser.
Chelsea have comfortably sat at the top of the table for the majority of the season, currently finding themselves on 34 points. Opponents Manchester City are poised in second place, with a three point void between the sides. A significant win this weekend - at least three goals clear - would see City overtake the fortress defenders Chelsea in the WSL.
With Arsenal and Manchester United dropping significant points, the title race is becoming evermore stationed for a two horse race between Chelsea and City.
Team News
City's top goal scorer, Bunny Shaw left the pitch with injury against Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend. However, head coach, Gareth Taylor said that she is clear to play against Chelsea.
Taylor explained that she's been nursing a calf injury but she is managing and is 'always carrying knocks'. "She’ll never be 100% but it’s very rare players are with the heavy load we have," he added. Shaw has scored 13 goals and registered three assists so far this season, leading the way as the top scorer in the WSL.
Deadline day signings, Poppy Pritchard and Tara O'Hanlon are set to make their City debuts, with Laura Blindkilde Brown already taking the step, coming off the bench against Leicester in the WSL. The Aston Villa midfielder could rise up to a Chelsea challenge, having gained her first minutes in a blue shirt.
Likely Lineups
Chelsea: Hannah Hampton, Ashleigh Lawrence, Jess Carter, Nathalie Björn, Niamh Charles, Erin Cuthbert, Melanie Leupolz, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Mayra Ramírez
Man City: Khiara Keating, Kerstin Casparij, Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Yui Hasegawa, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Lauren Hemp, Bunny Shaw
Key Players
Chelsea - Mayra Ramírez
Signing for a reported fee of €450,000, Mayra Ramírez joined Chelsea at a crucial point in Emma Hayes' final year as coach. The January addition was brought in following Sam Kerr's ACL rupture - a gap almost impossible to fill.
The 24-year-old Colombian international lived up to her price tag as she scored an 81st minute world-class goal against Crystal Place in the FA Cup.
Ramírez was set to join her international side, Colombia for the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in late February. However, due to part of the competition falling outside of the FIFA international window, clubs are not obliged to permit players for international duty.
Chelsea and Emma Hayes have denied Ramírez of international minutes - a wise and tactical move for the club which finds itself in a midst of a number of trophy races.
Match Details
Where is the game being played?
Kingsmeadow, Kingston-upon-Thames
What time is kick-off?
19:15 (GMT), Friday 16th February
How can I watch?
The match will be live on BBC Two