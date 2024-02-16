Following a disappointing stutter in Luton Town's form against Sheffield United last week, Kenilworth Road's crowd prepare for 6th placed Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Hatters' boss reiterated just how important the signature atmosphere could be in deterring Erik ten Hag's side from victory. The Dutch manager has recorded wins in all nine of his Premier League match-ups against newly promoted sides.

That said, Rob Edwards' group are back to underdog status - a motif they've thrived around since promotion to the top tier. Luton's boss began his weekly address by speaking once more on the fairy tale.

From Hereford to Manchester United: a huge decade for Luton

Proceedings got underway as media acknowledged that on this weekend ten years ago, Luton welcomed Hereford United to Kenilworth Road with a stunning 7-0 victory. Like he's done many times before, Edwards looked back fondly through the club's recent ascent - yet also made it clear that the team won't get too caught up in the romance with some big fixtures ahead.

“Yeah it’s a great story isn’t it? I feel like we’ve all spoken about it, we’re all pretty much used to it by now with the position that we’re in. It’s a really exciting few weeks ahead for us now. We’re playing United, and then Liverpool at Anfield in quick succession, quickly followed up by Manchester City in the FA Cup. There’s some exciting fixtures coming up for us. In ten years to be doing that, to have done that - it’s really special. A lot of people deserve a lot of credit and we’re lucky to be here at this moment.”

As Luton continue to prepare for the Red Devils, there was reference to the reverse fixture - in which Town were narrowly defeated 1-0 at Old Trafford. Edwards assured the press conference that his Luton side have evolved since November's loss.

“I think it’ll be a different game. I think we’re different from that game. I do think Kenilworth Road is fairly unique and it’s a different experience to anywhere as well, so there’s bits that we can learn and take. There’s main, little areas that we can take confidence from in that game. There’s lots of things to like about that day but when I watched it back as well - we are a different team now, I think, which is really, really good. Sunday will be a different type of fixture.”

Bravery in the face of a giant: Luton prepared to subdue 6th-placed United

Edwards was asked what the key components of an Luton result might be this weekend. For many of us who have regularly been in attendance this term, the mantra was much the same - regardless of Manchester United's stature.

“We have to try and play as well as we can. That’s obvious for us to stand any chance. If we play well, hopefully we can knock them off their rhythm and not allow them to play the game they want. If they’re allowed to play the game they want, then they’ll be too good for us."

"We’ve got to make sure we’re at it. We’ve got to make sure that we compete and we’ve got to be brave on the front foot - all the things we have been of late. Hopefully if we’re good then we can try and stop them from having that game they want to have. That’ll be our aim, so we’ll concentrate on our performance and if our performance is good, then maybe we’ve got a chance. If we don’t perform to our best, to our maximum… they’re Manchester United. They will be too good. We’ve got to look after ourselves.”

Squad news and midweek preparations

Ahead of this weekend's big fixture, it's fortunate that Luton's injury list is particularly short. Edwards spoke about his group and just what the thought processes are before picking a lineup for the big weekly occasion.

“Hopefully we’re ok. There’s always one or two bumps and bruises. There’s always people that we’re monitoring but we’re hopeful we can go in with a very, very familiar squad with what we’ve had in the last few weeks.”

“I think we’ve got a pretty clear way of doing things now, so we know how we’re going to attack the game. Personnel can sometimes change throughout the week and we think about who’s going to suit this game more. What spaces might be available to us? Who might we need to press in a certain way or track back in a certain way? The personnel might change a little bit more rather than tactically how we’re going to go about it. We’ve really settled on the way to play now, it suits us. It’s not always going to get the right results but I think it gives us the best opportunities to do that."

As Edwards said, although it doesn't always get the right results - like Sheffield United's defeat, the set up still enables solid performances. The Luton boss spoke about defeat to the Blades in a positive light despite the dropped points.

“I don’t think it was a disappointing performance. I think we just lacked in the final third. We had a massive chance on 70 minutes to get back to 2-2. I think if we score that, we go on and win the game. Then everyone would be thinking ‘oh what a great performance’ but it’s the fine moments. 90 seconds later it’s 3-1 because we made a mistake and got punished and that was that. I don’t think the performance was poor."

"We tried our best. We dominated the game, but it’s hard to score against 11 people behind the ball. Credit to them. We just came unstuck in a couple of moments. It’s pretty easy to get the group up to play Manchester United, so that’s not been a difficult challenge this week.”

Ten hag a "top" manager

To end this piece, Edwards offered his thoughts surrounding his opposite number Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman, although being under scrutiny at many points in his tenure at Old Trafford, drew praise from the Hatters' manager. He explained why he believes that ten Hag has done well at United.

“He’s Manchester United manager, he’s top! (Laughs) He’s a very successful man. It’s clearly a very difficult job, that one as well. It’s a huge football club with massive expectations. He did really well last year and they’re going the right way about things now - to be in the mix and fighting for Champions League qualification."

"I’ve got nothing but respect for him and the job that he’s doing because the pressure he must feel every day will be immense. We can lose a game and I get a couple of questions a week after about Sheffield United, but if you lose a game at United, it’ll be daily. You have to deal with a lot of pressure there, haven’t you? He’s done it very, very well and they’re in good form like you say, so I’m looking forward to going up against one of the best.”

While it's easy to look up at top managerial figures, alternatively Edwards was asked if he thought the big coaches looked at his methods and ideologies given recent successes. The former Welsh international and Wolverhampton Wanderers man was typically down to earth.

“I don’t know what they can learn from us. I’m not sure. We’re privileged to be going up against these guys and we want to be doing it forever more. That’s our challenge and that’s what we’re aiming to try and do. But, who am I to say they can take anything from us at the moment? I don’t think I’m in that kind of position to do that, so stay humble and keep working hard.”