'The Gunners' could not have hoped for a better start when Martin Odegaard rifled home Gabriel Martinelli's pull-back from the edge of the Burnley box just five minutes in.

The early goal set the tone for the match - with Arsenal continuing to dominate throughout the first half.

Bukayo Saka added a second just before half time from the penalty spot, after Leandro Trossard was brought down by Hannes Delcroix.

Saka made it three just after the break, with the 22-year-old moving the ball from his left to his right before unleashing a powerful finish past the helpless James Trafford.

With 66 minutes on the clock, Leandro Trossard added a fourth after a fine curling left footed finish past Trafford.

Kai Havertz put the iceing on the cake for Arsenal after escaping the attention of Loris Assignon from a throw in, before nutmegging the onrushing Dara O'Shea and slotting it past Trafford to make it 5-0.

'The Gunners' have now won their last five league matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two in the process.

It is also the first time that Arsenal have scored five or more goals in back-to-back Premier League away matches.

Here are the player ratings after another resounding Arsenal victory:

James Trafford - 4

It was another difficult afternoon for Trafford - who has been under increasing pressure over the last few weeks.

The 21-year-old possibly could have done better for Bukayo Saka's penalty and Kai Havertz finish, with the ball squirming under his body.

Loris Assignon - 4

Gabriel Martinelli was a constant thorn in Assignon's side, with the Brazilian constantly causing him issues. He was also caught sleeping from Jakub Kiwior's throw in which led to Kai Havertz goal.

Dara O'Shea - 4

The central defenders of Burnley struggled with the fact that Arsenal played with a false '9' - with Leandro Trossard dropping deep to link the play leaving them with nobody to mark.

O'Shea also lost five of his nine aerial duels, which is not good enough for a centre-back.

Maxime Esteve - 5

The same struggles as O'Shea.

Hannes Delcroix - 4

Had a torrid time against Bukayo Saka.

Aaron Ramsey - 5

Struggled to have any real influence on the match at all.

Sander Berge - 6

A player that was once linked with a move to Arsenal on a regular basis , the Norwegian kept the ball well in a midfield lacking creativity.

He completed 25/29 passes(86%) and racked up five tackles and interceptions. A combative performance.

Josh Brownhill - 6

Like Berge, Brownhill had a decent match in a poor Burnley side.

Wilson Odobert - 6

Had a few bright moments in the first half against Ben White, but was ultimately wasteful.

Zeki Amdouni - 4

A somewhat anonymous display. Amdouni struggled with the physicality of the Arsenal defence and midfield.

David Datro Fofana - 6

Chelsea loanee Fofana looked up for the match from the off. He did not shy away from the physical battle with William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes - but ultimately struggled to get any change out of the pair.

Subs:

Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez, Vitinho - 5

David Raya - 7

As easy an afternoon as Raya will get. The 28-year-old did well when rarely called upon and now looks settled in this Arsenal side.

Ben White - 7

A solid performance from White. Had some early problems with Odobert , but recovered well.

William Saliba - 7

Calm and composed. A standard William Saliba performance.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8

The busier of the two centre-backs , Gabriel dealt well with Fofana's threat in behind.

An element of his game that has improved massively is his passing , with the Brazilian completing 85/90(94%) of his passes on the day, the most out of any other player.

Jakub Kiwior - 7

A very good performance from Kiwior, who now looks much more comfortable at left-back. It was his quick thinking that saw Havertz go through from the throw in to add the fifth.

Declan Rice - 7

Rice dictated the game from deep and was on hand to clear up any potential Burnley counter-attacks.





Martin Odegaard - 9

The man of the match, Odegaard was a joy to watch. His dynamism and creativity, along with his unbelievable work-rate, saw the Norwegian involved in everything good about 'the Gunners'.

Kai Havertz - 8

A good performance from Havertz. His physicality and aerial ability was a huge threat, winning 8/10 aerial duels.

His goal was taken superbly and will be a massive confidence booster for the German.

Bukayo Saka - 9

Another outstanding performance from the 22-year-old, whose double takes his tally up to 12 in the Premier League this season and 15 in all competitions.

His second goal demonstrated how deadly he can be on his right foot as well as his favoured left - which will keep defenders guessing as to how he's going to finish.

Leandro Trossard - 8

That is now three goals in his last three matches for Trossard, who is thriving in a more central role in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.

There is a case for the Belgian to remain in the team even when Jesus is fit to return.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7

A constant threat down the left, Martinelli caused Assignon a constant headache.

The Brazilian is unfortunate not to be credited with an assist for Odegaard's opener, with the ball judged to have taken a deflection on the way through.

Subs:

Jorginho ,Reiss Nelson, Cedric , Eddie Nketiah , Emile Smith-Rowe - 5