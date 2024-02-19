Sunday saw Sheffield United slump to their 18th defeat of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blades conceded five for the fifth time this Premier League season, in a game which was only going to go one way after Mason Holgate's red card in the 24th minute.

His horror challenge on Kaoru Mitoma opened the doors for Brighton, who gladly strolled in to claim all three points in a five-star performance.

First-half goals from Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck were followed up after the break by a brace from Simon Adingra and an own goal from Jack Robinson.

The result leaves Sheffield United seven points adrift of Luton Town in 17th, with The Hatters having a game in hand.

Brighton, on the other hand, move up to seventh and re-establish themselves as frontrunners for the UEFA Europa Conference League spot.

For Sheffield United, their issues with squad depth and giving away easy chances continue to mount up. All their fragilities were on full view here.

Sheffield United and marking

For those who have seen the first and second goals from this game, one thing will immediately stand out.

Brighton's first was as easy as playing a corner to the back post, and watching all 6''3 of Lewis Dunk powerfully knock the ball down into a dangerous area. Dunk was completely unchallenged.

For the second, Danny Welbeck drifted into the box while all red and white eyes were glued to the ball. He slammed home another knockdown to essentially end the game before the half-hour mark.

You might think that this lack of structure when dealing with crosses just came from being a man down. But after the Holgate sending off, Vini Souza dropped back to cover the gap left on United's right.

Moreover; for the first goal, United had six players in the goal mouth. For the second, there was a defender for each Brighton forward, plus one spare.

The problem then stems from a lack of awareness from the defenders about where they should really be in relation to their men. Simply put: they were ball watching.

It's criminal stuff from Yasser Larouci and Jayden Bogle for the first goal. They both failed to notice Dunk swinging round to the back post, despite the pace of the ball in giving them adequate time to readjust and get tighter. Instead they watched the ball fly overhead, not realising the mammoth Dunk was waiting at the back stick.

When Pascal Groß swung the ball in for the second goal, Anel Ahmedhodzic scanned for danger behind him just once. The rest of the time he was just watching the ball. By the time the ball actually reached the box, the situation behind him had changed. Same goes for Robinson. Both defenders watching only the ball, and not the spaces where Brighton forwards would go onto occupy, allowed for Welbeck to waltz in and finish.

This lack of situational awareness is costing Sheffield United game after game. Chris Wilder needs to stomp it out as soon as possible.

Sheffield United still don't have a first choice right-back

Blades fans were hoping that Mason Holgate would be a good replacement at right-back for the injured George Baldock.

Given that Wilder prefers to use Bogle further up as a wing back, Holgate's suspension leaves United without a fully fit right-back.

Although Baldock is getting close to a return, he won't be fit enough to start week-in, week-out any time soon.

Also, Holgate's record since arriving at Bramall Lane (conceding 11 in three games and already being sent off) doesn't exactly fill anyone with hope that he'll steady the ship when he returns.

Gustavo Hamer can be a makeshift right-back, but the Dutchman is too good to be dropped from the midfield.

So, this game throws up all sorts of questions about how the team should be shuffled to accommodate for a lack of right-backs.

Brighton have had good practice for playing against inferior sides

If Albion are to play in Europe next season, then how they perform in their next three games will be crucial for them.

Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all very winnable games, and Brighton will be expecting to have the majority of the possession in all three matches.

While none of those teams are as weak as Sheffield United, The Seagulls have essentially had 90 minutes of practising the dominant, controlled style of play that they'll hope to deploy over the next few weeks.

These three fixtures are even more important, knowing that Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all follow shortly after.

This game was a good warm up for Brighton. It also dismisses the idea that they struggle away from home when they shouldn't. They hadn't won away since November. That monkey is well and truly off of the back now.

Sheffield United look at their best when they drive with the ball forward

The 'triangle passing' method of getting the ball forward, popularised by Pep Guardiola, is the norm when it comes to the Premier League. However; it just doesn't suit Sheffield United.

As much as players like James McAtee and Hamer have quality, the bulk of the squad aren't designed for Tiki-taka or anything close to it.

What they are good at though, is driving into space with the ball. Larouci and Bogle are both powerful wing-backs with attributes suited to ploughing forward. Larouci especially showed that in this game, getting the better of Adingra and Adam Webster to open things up for United.

Sheffield United can beat the press, but they shouldn't be trying to pass around it. Instead, they should be picking the right moments to have a good old-fashioned run down the line.

It isn't as pretty or intricate as what most Premier League teams do, but Sheffield United fans won't care about being pretty at the moment. They'll want to be pragmatic instead.