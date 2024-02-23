The sight of Erling Haaland bearing down on goal at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night brought on an immense sense of déjà vu.

Brentford have often been the architects of their own downfall this season, and again an opportunity arose from a defensive lapse that afforded the most clinical centre-forward in world football a chance to break his duck against the Bees.

Two weeks prior, the Norwegian had raced through on goal during the first half of their 3-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium. After latching onto a loose pass from Christian Norgaard, Haaland darted towards the area before opening his body to curl the ball into the bottom corner.

In outstanding form on the night, in which he made 12 saves, the joint-most in a Premier League game since 2017, as well as becoming the first 'keeper to register an assist this season, Mark Flekken denied what most thought was an inevitable goal with an outstretched right leg.

A subsequent moment of adulation followed, a rarity during the Dutchman's time in England, as a roar of celebration bellowed out in west London, akin to that of a match-winning goal, while chants of 'there's only one Mark Flekken' echoed around the 17,500-capacity stadium.

The aforementioned scenario differed, however, as Haaland dispatched the chance before Flekken could set himself - ultimately earning his side a hard-earned three points in a game Brentford will feel disappointed not to have got something from.

With Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman watching on, it was another performance against the treble winners that he can take great confidence from. Across the two matches against the Cityzens, the 30-year-old made a combined 21 saves, ten from inside the area, which accumulated to the denial of a 3.32xG - by far his best shot-stopping performances of the season.

Despite ending up on the losing side, the ninth time in their previous eleven Premier League fixtures, Flekken's displays in recent weeks have taken a huge upturn - promptly altering the perception of him in English football.

With an ever-growing presence in goal, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes he will play an important part in his side's fight for survival in what remains of the season.

"[He will be] crucial in so many ways," he told VAVEL.

"[He] finally got his clean sheet, not [just] his but the team got the clean sheet and he was a big part of that against Wolves, with an overall good performance and [made] a top save against [Pedro] Neto."

Making up for a slow start in west London

Flekken's transition to the Premier League hasn't been as seamless as he or the club would have hoped.

His arrival from Freiburg in the summer was greeted with high expectations. Not solely because he had kept the most clean sheets in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons, or due to his push to be Netherlands' number one, but because he was replacing the club's beloved David Raya.

Immediate comparisons were made and the goalkeeper quickly divided the fanbase. A pre-season to forget didn't help his cause - conceding seven in three appearances during the Premier League Summer Series - but Frank held his corner and hailed him as a "fantastic replacement" when he spoke to VAVEL in August.

Over the course of the season, the balance weighed in favour of those against him as the Bees' descended towards the depths of the table - with the west Londoners at one point losing six consecutive matches and currently boast two wins in their previous thirteen matches in all competitions.

Defensive frailties have been a huge cause for concern, with Brentford dropping more points from winning positions this campaign (26) than in their previous two combined (21). Frustrations have boiled amongst supporters at times, which Frank feels has exacerbated the reaction towards his number one.

However, irrespective of the outside noise, the head coach has maintained a full support for the 30-year-old and is pleased with what he's seen in recent weeks.

“I’m very, very pleased with his performances. I’m so happy that he’s really, in the last three, four matches, showed top level performances," he told VAVEL.

"That makes me very happy because that was what we saw in him when we signed him, and I think there’s, again, a lot of factors that factor into that.

"[He was] maybe not at the top level at the beginning but he still performed, in my opinion, at a good level, and did more than enough.

"Maybe because we didn’t win enough games, maybe because we conceded some goals we shouldn’t have conceded, which was maybe not necessarily Mark’s fault, then suddenly it’s a little bit of ‘who can you blame, okay the new guy’.

"[I'm] very pleased with how he’s performing. This is what I expect from him.”

Maintaining his confidence despite unfortuitous start

A trip to the London Stadium awaits Flekken and Brentford on Monday night as the west Londoners seek a crucial three points against their inner-city rivals.

The Bees boast a 100% record against this week's opposition, their best record against a team in the division since promotion in 2021, and it opens a window for the shot-stopper to add another clean sheet to his tally.

David Moyes' side are enduring their worst run of form this season. The Hammers rank 19th in the Premier League's form table since the turn of the year, only worsened by Burnley, and are without a win in their previous eight matches (all competitions), in which they failed to score in five of those.

Flekken will rightfully be entering the game full of confidence and aiming to build on the foundations he's setting. While we're seeing a new and improved version on the pitch, Frank insists that the six-time Netherlands international has maintained the same demeanour throughout his time at Brentford.

“He’s carried himself in the same way throughout the period he’s been with us," he told VAVEL.

"It is very, very rare you’re not affected a tiny bit if it’s not going your way, or you don’t get that top performance – when you know you’re not there.

"I know when I’m at my best or the player’s know when they’re at their best so that, of course, can affect a little bit, but he’s an experienced guy, he knows what he’s capable of, so I think he’s carried himself in a good way, maybe a tiny bit lighter steps.”