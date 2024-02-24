Arsenal and Mikel Arteta put their midweek disappointment behind them with a brilliant 4-1 victory over Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium to make it 25 goals in six league matches.

The Gunners completely dominated the first half and broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Sven Botman turned the ball into his own net following a corner. Six minutes later, it was soon 2-0 after Gabriel Martinelli unselfishly set up Kai Havertz, who found the back of the net.

Arsenal continued to threaten going forward and further added to their advantage in the second half. Bukayo Saka rolled the ball into the bottom corner before Jakub Kiwior headed in a fourth.

Midfielder Joe Willock scored a consolation goal for the visitors against his former club but the night belonged to Arsenal, who once again remain two points off Liverpool at the top of the table.

Story of the match

Following their dismal defeat to Porto on Wednesday night, Mikel Arteta made one change from that game. Leandro Trossard made way for Jorginho, who slotted into the midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. That meant Kai Havertz moved further forward to start up front for the Gunners.

As for Newcastle, three changes were made by Magpies boss Eddie Howe from last week's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Tino Livramento came in for Dan Burn at left-back whilst forward Alexander Isak returned from injury to join the attack in place of Harvey Barnes.

However, the most notable change came in the goalkeeping department as Martin Dubravka missed out through illness meaning Loris Karius was handed just a second start for Newcastle. It was the German's first game since the 2023 Carabao Cup Final defeat to Manchester United.

Arsenal wasted no time in their search for the opening goal and had two corners in the space of just two minutes. However, all the home side could conjure up from those opportunities was a Bukayo Saka strike which sailed way over the bar.

The Gunners continued to dominate in the early stages and tested Karius for the first time after Rice slotted through Saka but his effort proved comfortable for the goalkeeper. Moments later, Odegaard found Rice on the edge of the area, whose shot stung the hands of Karius.

However, with 18 minutes on the clock, Newcastle's resistance was broken as Arsenal opened the scoring. Saka delivered the corner towards Gabriel, whose header was kept out by Karius before the rebound was put in by Sven Botman and into his own net.

A deserved lead for the North Londoners having constantly put pressure on the Magpies defence. It wasn't long until the home side doubled their advantage as a delightful through-ball from Jorginho fell to the feet of Gabriel Martinelli before the Brazilian set up Havertz in the middle, who slotted home from close range.

Two-nil almost became three after Odegaard picked the pocket of Fabian Schar who almost set up Havertz but the danger was soon cleared away. Arsenal were able to stretch the Newcastle defence as a delightful one-two from Odegaard and Saka saw the latter cross towards Martinelli, who could only head over the bar.

Mikel Arteta's side continued to run riot as Saka wriggled his way into the Magpies penalty area before seeing his attempt kept out by Karius, who was constantly being kept busy. The Gunners held a two-goal advantage heading into the break.

Second Half

Arsenal started the second half how they ended the first as Martinelli fed through Havertz but the German international rolled the ball wide of the target. Meanwhile, Newcastle provided their first goalscoring threat of the night through Anthony Gordon, but his shot was straight at David Raya.

The chances began to dry up for the home side with Newcastle pushing for a route back into the game. However, Alexander Isak's strike was hit way off-target.

Midway through the second half, Leandro Trossard came on in place of Martinelli in what was Arteta's first substitution of the evening. The away side also brought on reinforcements with a double change as Miguel Almiron and Isak made way for Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes.

Despite Eddie Howe making changes, they were unable to prevent Arsenal from all but wrapping up the victory on 65 minutes. Kai Havertz played the ball out wide to Saka, who found some space inside the penalty area before firing into the bottom left corner to score in five consecutive Premier League matches.

The Gunners weren't done there though and added a fourth just four minutes later. Declan Rice's corner fell to the head of Jakub Kiwior, who headed home for just his second goal for the club. His previous came on the final day of last season in a 5-0 win against Wolves.

Both managers made further substitutions heading into the closing stages with Joe Willock, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles coming on for Newcastle whilst for Arsenal, Emile Smith-Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson were all introduced.

Two of the Newcastle substitutions were able to combine and score what proved to be a consolation for the away side as Willock nodded home Burn's cross. Meanwhile, deep into added time, Smith-Rowe almost got himself on the scoresheet but his effort was cleared off the line by Burn to keep the score at 4-1.

Player of the match - Jorginho

On a night where Arsenal once again excelled going forward with the likes of Saka and Martinelli, it was midfield maestro Jorginho that stole the show with a stunning performance in the middle of the park. Playing in a deep role allowed Declan Rice to push further forward and orchestrate whilst Jorginho could be the anchorman in midfield.

In what was his first start since the Liverpool game, the Italian international proved to his manager Mikel Arteta that he should be starting more often for the Gunners having helped keep Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff quiet. An outstanding display from a player that has very much settled in at the Emirates.