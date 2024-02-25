Barnet moved up to 2nd place in the Vanarama National League and returned to winning ways after their 1-0 loss against Aldershot Town, thanks to a brace from Callum Stead.

York City travelled to London in 16th place, but having left with no points, find themselves one place off the relegation spots.

After a positive start from the Bees, Stead opened the scoring in the 27th minute, firing past George Sykes-Kenworthy into the bottom-right corner.

After a lacklustre first half from the Ministermen, their optimistic start to the second half was cancelled out by a second from Stead. The Barnet forward turned easily past Ryan Fallowfield and hit a half-volley perfectly to double the deficit.

York will need a huge win to raise spirits, and a six-pointer against fellow relegation contenders Wealdstone at the LNER Community Stadium could be a perfect way to boost momentum.

Meanwhile, the Bees have a huge test on Tuesday night against league leaders Chesterfield. While the Spireites are 20 points ahead, Barnet will need to claim all three points to ensure they distance themselves from the likes of Bromley and Solihull Moors.

Story of the match:

After a tough loss to Aldershot Town on Tuesday, Dean Brennan made two changes to the starting XI. Callum Stead slotted in up front, while Jordan Cropper took the place of Reece Hall-Johnson.

Neal Ardley's side featured three switches, with debutant Alex Hunt, Adam Crookes and Dipo Akinyemi coming into the side for Paddy McLaughlin, Charlie Allen and Billy Chadwick.

The Bees started the game on the front foot, as they have done in almost every game on home soil this season. City were second-best to a lot of the duels, with Cropper and Zak Brunt linking up well.

The first chance of the game came after 22 minutes, with Anthony Hartigan's out-swinging free-kick finding Gaitlin O'Donkor. The Oxford United loanee nodded the effort on towards goal, but Sykes-Kenworthy was able to tip the ball out for a corner kick.

However, it only took five more minutes for Barnet to break the deadlock. Stead collected the ball from midfield after Alex Hunt was dispossessed, before driving in between the York defence. He then flashed a shot across goal, sailing into the bottom right corner.

It was a tough half for the visitors, with the Bees enjoying a lot of the ball and making it look like a routine training game. It was a testament to the hosts' defensive organisation that they prevented York from having a single shot in the first 45 minutes.

Despite that, the Ministermen looked like a more reinvigorated side after the interval. Ardley decided to end Hunt's debut at halftime, opting for a more physical presence up top in club captain Lenell John-Lewis. Grimsby Town loanee Danny Amos was also taken off, with Charlie Allen entering play.

It was the latter that had the first shot for the visitors only minutes after coming on. A long ball from Dan Batty was met by Allen on the right wing, but the Leeds United loanee could only fire into Josh Keeley's gloves.

York's best chance of the match fell to John-Lewis two minutes later. A long throw was nodded on by Callum Howe and fell to the 34-year-old for a free header, but he could only direct his header wide of the target.

Sykes-Kenworthy almost made matters worse after misjudging a cross from Hartigan. The 24-year-old's error was picked up on by Brunt at the back post, but the former Sheffield United man sliced his effort wide.

The visitors' strong start was undone by some clever work from Keeley and Stead. The former played a long ball into the feet of Stead, who intelligently took the ball past Fallowfield and curled his effort past Sykes-Kenworthy for his second of the match.

Having only started nine matches this season, Stead's tally is now up to seven for the season after joining in the summer from Brackley Town.

Former Luton Town and QPR midfielder Luke Freeman almost added a third in the 73rd minute, after O'Donkor found him with a low cross, but Crookes managed to hurl his body at it to block the attempt.

Despite York finding some opportunities through Will Davies and Lenell John-Lewis, Barnet were still posing a threat on the counter-attack. A quick setup from Freeman, Cropper and Brunt allowed Stead an opportunity to clinch his hat-trick, but the 24-year-old couldn't latch onto the pass aimed at him.

A poor day in front of goal for the Ministermen was epitomised by the late opportunities that York's frontmen, Akinyemi and John-Lewis squandered - with both firing high and wide in one-on-one situations.

There was a chance though for Barnet to introduce a new academy prospect to the scene. 16-year-old Patrick Matejko was brought on to replace the experienced Freeman in the 95th minute. Bees fans will be hoping he finds his feet in the first team, having impressed in the FA Youth Cup this season.

As for the 530 travelling York City fans, their side will need to get back to the drawing board quickly. With 11 games left of the season, the Ministermen will need a purple patch to steer them out of the relegation battle.

Player of the Match: Callum Stead (Barnet)