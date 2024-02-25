Where will this one rank? Of the eight trophies collected during the Jurgen Klopp era, perhaps none has been achieved in such trying circumstances. Without a collection of star players and with Chelsea fighting to resurrect a listing campaign, Liverpool made it happen and claimed a record tenth League Cup triumph.

This latest Chelsea-Liverpool final looked destined to follow the script of the two previous versions: a tight game spread over 120 minutes that would be decided by penalties. Yet, when it mattered, up stepped Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool captain.

Having already seen a headed goal disallowed for offside, Van Dijk met Kostas Tsimikas’s corner in the 118th minute to ensure that Klopp’s final season as the club’s manager has at least one trophy.

Story of the game

The first domestic cup final of the season was not lacking in storylines either: a silver-lined staging post in Klopp’s farewell tour and yet also the chance for Mauricio Pochettino to claim his first trophy in English football. Motivations abounded.

The Chelsea manager viewed this as the perfect chance to ignite his tenure and rescue some respectability from a so far underwhelming campaign. But he admitted that his team would need to take a different approach to the one that saw them fall to a 4-1 league defeat at Anfield last month.

Their recent sequence of three games unbeaten — and improved performances — hinted at a possible corner being turned; and Pochettino stuck with the same lineup as the one that drew away to Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool, playing in a record 14th final in this competition, were posted as clear favourites a few weeks ago, but the mounting toll of injuries across their squad levelled the playing field somewhat.

Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai were all deemed not fit enough to even feature in the match-day squad meaning, in total, Klopp had to deal with the absence of 11 first-team players.

There were still choices to make, though, and Conor Bradley was preferred ahead of Joe Gomez at right back, with Andy Robertson on the opposite flank, and a front three of Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz led Liverpool’s attack.

Both of the recent two finals between these two sides — in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in 2022 — were tight affairs and settled in Liverpool’s favour by a penalty shoot-out, the early signs here were of an equally close contest.

Liverpool started and ended the first half on top and their high press certainly unsettled Chelsea early on. Pochettino’s players were noticeably nervy and gave away fouls in dangerous positions.

Alexis Mac Allister sent a shot straight at Djordje Petrovic and the Chelsea ‘keeper also saved from Diaz after Chelsea were picked off playing out from the back.

But Chelsea did discover composure after their initial troubles and went close on 20 minutes when Cole Palmer drew an impressive point-blank save from Caoimhin Kelleher after Raheem Sterling couldn’t get his shot away. Sterling did have the ball in the back of the Liverpool net after sweeping in Nicolas Jackson’s centre, but the Senegal forward had been marginally offside when played in.

In between those two chances, Klopp had been left infuriated by Moises Caicedo not being punished for a foul on Ryan Gravenberch that saw the midfielder stretchered off and become the latest to enter the Liverpool treatment room.

Caicedo’s studs certainly caught Gravenberch’s ankle, and it was worthy of a yellow card, yet the only consequence was Gomez entering the fray and a reshuffle seeing Bradley move into midfield.

Play and chances began to flow more freely. Robertson slid in to take Conor Gallagher’s cross off Palmer’s toes as a good chance looked in the offing, and then Liverpool’s left-back flighted a delivery that Gakpo headed against the post. Bradley also saw an effort blocked by Gallagher as it remained goalless at the break.

Early in the second half Palmer struck wide and Enzo Fernandez could not manufacture a chance from close range but Liverpool had their chances too with Elliott’s shot saved and Diaz firing over. And they thought they had broken the deadlock on the hour mark before VAR intervened.

Van Dijk was too strong for Ben Chilwell as he guided Robertson’s free-kick into the far corner of Petrovic’s goal, but once the celebrations had run their course referee Chris Kavanagh was summoned to the screen and agreed that Wataru Endo had blocked Levi Colwill from an offside position and thus prevented him from getting back to mark Van Dijk.

After that reprieve, Chelsea came on stronger. A Gallagher corner was flicked on by Colwill but Axel Disasi squandered the gilt-edge chance at the back post. Palmer’s centre was side-footed against the post by Gallagher and the midfielder was also denied when one-on-one with Kelleher.

Whereas Chelsea were able to throw on a couple of expensive signings in Christopher Nkunku and Mykhaylo Mudryk, Liverpool’s team began to resemble a reserve side as Klopp sent on three young academy players. This felt like Chelsea’s chance.

And it almost came in stoppage-time only for Kelleher, Konate and Gomez to quite remarkably combine to keep Chelsea out as Liverpool hung on for extra-time. Yet, Liverpool were quicker out of the blocks at the restart with 18-year-old Jayden Danns heading over from a Van Dijk layup and Elliott scuffing an effort into the side-netting.

Both Noni Madueke and Tsimikas saw shots saved and Elliott also had a header at the back post denied by Petrovic with Danns unable to force the loose ball home. Yet, there was still time for drama at the very last.

With just two minutes of second-half stoppage-time remaining, Tsimikas delivered an in-swinging corner and there at the front post was Van Dijk who soared to head the ball past Petrovic and send half of Wembley into a frenzy.