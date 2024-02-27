Former Champions League semi-finalist Danny Mills said that he'd take the astonishing experience of travelling around Europe facing the likes of Barcelona over a trophy.

Mills, who reached the Champions League semi-final with Leeds in 2001, shared thoughts about his special time at Leeds, explaining that he totally understands the argument that the top four is more important than a domestic cup.

The former full-back, who was capped nineteen times for his country, also spoke about his journey with England in 2002, which saw the three lions reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Champions League over cups?

Mills, who reached the last four of the Champions League with Leeds in 2001, defeating Deportivo, Anderlecht, and Lazio, amongst others on their way to the semi-finals reminisced over one of the highest points of his career.

"We played seventeen unbelievable games in the Champions League: Barcelona, Lazio, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Beskitas, and Deportivo.

"Would I swap all of those experiences for one FA Cup winner medal? No, I wouldn't, if I’m honest. I’d rather have that run.

"I get the argument that finishing in the top four is as important, if not more important, than winning a trophy."

'Cause I'm the England man'

Mills, who made nineteen appearances for his country, spoke about how he got his 'world in motion' ahead of making his first World Cup appearance for England in 2002, when Sven's men made it to the last eight of the competition.

"Playing in a World Cup, although we only got to a quarterfinal, is the pinnacle of any career; as it’s about proving that you can do it.

"The first game in the tunnel, looking across, you’re just thinking: 'don’t let yourself down, don’t let your family down, don’t let your teammates down, go out there and perform like you know you can and show people that you deserve to be there'."

Mills later divulged his pride in representing his country at the highest level, expressing his fortune at being one of the very few people to wear the Three Lions shirt.

"For me, international football came first. There’s only 250 Englishmen who have played in a world cup; it’s not many; it’s quite an elitist group.

"I think there were up to 1300 players playing for England all-time; it’s not many over the last 125 years.

"It’s a very niche group, so to be one of the ones who have played in a World Cup is quite a special group to be a part of. There’s plenty of good players that have never made that level and never got to that level."

Splitting hairs in the title race

The former Leeds defender gave his thoughts on the culmination of an exhilarating EFL Championship season, which sees just nine points separate first and fourth with 12 games left to play.

Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton, and Mills' former club, Leeds, are all in contention for the two automatic promotion spots.

Mills admitted that he thinks that league leaders Leicester City will be playing Premier League football, but he was reluctant to name who would join them.

"Leeds versus Southampton in the last game of the season could be crucial.

"Ipswich have all of a sudden put a little bit less pressure on themselves now that they’re not in the top two. They’ve got a fantastic manager, and they’re on a fantastic run of form at the moment.

"Southampton have had their blip. Leicester have lost their last two; that’s not going to continue. Leeds have won their last five; there will be twists and turns.

"At the moment, it’s very difficult to say who’s going to miss out. I think Leicester will get promoted.

"Leeds, Ipswich, and Southampton—it’s the toss of a coin. It’s a two-sided coin, and if there are three teams in it, it’ll land on the edge. Someone’s got to pick the edge, and it’ll land on the edge.

"I really wouldn’t like to say. It can change in the blink of an eye. It’s too close to call."