Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board will head into the summer transfer window in desperate need of a centre forward.

Despite finding the back of the net 15 times in their last 3 Premier League matches, the Gunners are crying out for a pure number 9 who can stay available and consistent for lengthy periods of time.

Currently, Arteta's side find themselves in an intense domestic title race, but their options up top are thin. Gabriel Jesus was signed in the summer of 2022 to fill this void and whilst he has had his moments in an Arsenal jersey, his recurring injuries and poor chance conversion rate have made him a frustrating figure in the squad.

The only other out and out striker at the club right now is Eddie Nketiah, who seems to have fallen down the pecking order in the forward positions.

This means that Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have been forced to fill in up front, but these are not their natural positions so it is far from ideal.

So let us take a look at six realistic strikers that Arsenal could splash the cash on during the transfer window, and why they would be a good fit for the current side.

The options

The dream- Victor Osimhen

Napoli's main man from Nigeria has set the Serie A alight since his arrival from Lille, which has attracted interest from some of Europe's elite clubs.

Osimhen has every trait required to be a world class number 9 and he has established himself as just that over the past few campaigns.

He is rapid, physically dominant, efficient with his back to goal and a lethal finisher, which makes terrorise opposition's defences.

He is not a traditional "youngster" but at age 25, he has enough experience to fulfil the role as Arsenal's striker, but the best is still to come from the Nigerian and his prime will surely be scary.

The slight issue with Osimhen is his market value. Napoli are known to be extremely difficult and frustrating to negotiate transfers with, and it seems that they will demand a fee of around 150 million Pounds which may be too dear for the Gunners after they smashed their transfer record to bring in Declan Rice last summer.

This is why he is the dream pick and may be slightly unrealistic.

The obvious fit- Ivan Toney

Since his record-breaking Championship campaign in which he led Brentford to promotion, Toney has performed at an exceptionally high level for his club.

After narrowly missing out on the England squad for the 2022 winter World Cup, the Englishman was found guilty of breaching betting laws which lead the FA to hand him an eight month ban last year.

Toney's suspension ended late in January of this year and he has returned in finer form than he has ever been in, scoring a stunning free kick in his first game back.

The bees' boss Thomas Frank has also confirmed that Toney will likely be sold in the summer, as it will be difficult for the club to keep a hold of him. This is great news for Arsenal as he has everything that they are missing right now.

Whilst his goalscoring is out of this world, it is not the only aspect to his game as he is the complete package as a centre forward.

His link up play is phenominal and he offers a unique aspect to his game with his set piece ability.

Toney fits the modern game like a glove and if he is available for under 100 million pounds, he will be the pick that makes the most sense for Arsenal.

The explosive pick- Ollie Watkins

We have always known what Watkins was capable of, but the levels he has reached under Unai Emery has surprised many fans.

Watkins started his career playing on the left side of a front 3 but moved into a central role and has not looked back since.

His pace, power and much improved finishing have helped him become one of Emery's key players at Villa Park. He even leads the Premier League in goal contribution so far this season with 14 goals and 10 assists as his side are pushing for Champions League football next season.

Watkins has developed exponentially since joining the Villains, so it could be time for him to take a further step in his career and move on from Aston Villa.

Arsenal would be a perfect destination for Watkins to thrive in but the fact that he will be turning 29 in December makes it seem like a now or never move for the English forward.

The outside shout- Dominic Solanke

From Liverpool and Chelsea flop to Bournemouth superstar, Solanke's journey in professional football has been nothing short of insane.

The Cherries' bagman has had the best season of his career so far, as he has found the back of the net 14 times and also racked up 3 assists in his 25 league appearances.

He is the talismanic figure in Andoni Iraola's side and his presence is unmatched in his team.

Solanke has always possessed the quality to become a top number 9, but has failed to deliver, that is until now, and if he can keep the momentum going towards the end of the season then a transfer could be on the cards for the 26-year-old.

The unproven option- Viktor Gyokeres

After his golden boot winning campaign for Coventry City last season, Gyokeres earned himself to Portuguese giants Sporting CP, and now less than a year later he could be on the move again.

The Swede has impressed fans around the globe with his remarkable performances for his club, with 17 goals and 8 assists to his name in Liga Portugal so far this season.

Many clubs are rumoured to be in the race for Gyokeres, but Sporting's asking price for their target man may put some clubs off.

With Arsenal crying out for a striker and the 25-year-old possibly wanting to move on from Portugal, it could be a move that makes sense for both parties.

However, Arsenal will need to fend off some fierce competition to secure his services.

One for the future- Evan Ferguson

Brighton seems to be producing gem after gem, but Ferguson is the first real wonderkid to come out of their academy.

At just 19 years old, the Irish international has proven himself in the toughest league on the planet, which has caused many clubs to join the race for his signature.

His 6-foot frame is almost perfect for a striker, and his profile suits the modern game perfectly.

If Arsenal are looking to sign a player that will only improve over the years then Ferguson is the right option, but his inexperience could cause slight issues in the short term for the Gunners.

It may also be slightly early in the youngster's career for him to step up to a top side like Arsenal as he may not be able to deal with the pressure that comes with the move just yet.

Conclusion

It makes sense for Arteta to push for a Premier league proven player that is not too young but has a few years left in their locker which leads to Toney being the right man for the position.

This does not mean that the other players would be bad signings at all but Toney seems to be the perfect fit for Arteta's system, and within their budget.