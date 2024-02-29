Arsenal will soon be provided with a huge boost, with the return of summer signing Jurriën Timber returning to full training this week. The Netherlands international sustained an ACL injury on his right knee in the first Premier League game of the Gunners' campaign against Nottingham Forest, and has been sidelined ever since.

The 22-year-old participated in full training for the first time since his injury on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium,, with Arsenal not playing another home fixture for another nine days.

The defender was seen participating in the group warm-up activities, before breaking off into a small separate group focussing on patterns of play alongside Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri.

A study from Waldén, Hägglund, Magnusson and Ekstrand into ACL injuries in men's professional football suggested that the lay-off for these injuries was on average 6.6 months to return to training, and 7.4 months to return to matches. Timber returned to training around the 6.2 month mark, suggesting he is slightly ahead of what is expected according to the study.

While it is expected that Timber will not be returning to match action for at least a few weeks, intending to build back match fitness, Arsenal fans have already taken to social media to show their excitement towards the former Ajax defender's return.

However, it does raise the question as to where Timber would slot in. Jakub Kiwior has impressed at left-back in the past few matches, with the 24 year-old rewarded for his efforts with a goal on Saturday night in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

The Polish international has shown his ability to adapt, featuring 14 times for the Gunners this season and predominantly in a left-back role covering for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Some Arsenal fans argue that the 24-year-old is performing so well that it will be hard for the Ukrainian to enter the starting XI immediately upon his return.

On the other side, Ben White is a formidable part of the Arsenal backline, linking up with Bukayo Saka, annoying the opponent's goalkeeper on set pieces and throwing his body at the ball when shots fly at David Raya.

Timber's last game for Arsenal, and only his 2nd formal appearance for the Gunners, saw him slot in the left-back role that Kiwior is currently excelling in.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta mentioned in his press conference that while it is definitely too soon for Timber to return for Monday's clash against Sheffield United, he is progressing very well considering people feared he would be ruled out for the entire season.

Upon being asked about Timber, Arteta said, "He has been a joy, all the physios and medical staff are very happy with his attitude and his commitment and especially the way things have gone but it is not a coincidence. The way he applies himself, how determined he is, and his willingness to put every effort into everything he is demanded to do.

"He is in a really good place and now we have to manage him because he is in the last stage of that difficult injury and it is complicated, but I think he is in the right way."

There is assuredly confidence that the former Ajax man will feature before the end of May, having been named in Arsenal's Champions League knockout-stages squad. The 22-year-old is no stranger to the Champions League, having featured for the four-time winners, Ajax, across three seasons.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Arsenal also hope to welcome back Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus - two players who have had on-and-off issues across the duration of the season. The latter was named on the bench on Saturday against Newcastle United, but having scored four goals, Arteta saw no point in risking him and facing another setback.

They could both feature in Monday's clash against Sheffield United, as Arsenal look to continue putting pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool in this enthralling title race.

