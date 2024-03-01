The U’s, now under the leadership of ex-Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, had an initial new-manager bounce after picking up five points out of a possible nine.

In his eight games in charge so far, Cowley has only overseen one defeat but they have only won on one occasion and have drawn six.

Their last two Sky Bet League Two matches saw them lock horns with two fellow strugglers, Sutton United and Salford City, and the spoils were shared in 1-1 draws.

After beginning the season like a house on fire, Stockport's electric start to the campaign has cooled down after they seemed to be marching to the title with relative ease.

For a side looking to make a return to the third tier for the first time since 2010, the Hatters have only secured one win in their last six league outings.

Most notably, they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers and they also lost 3-1 to fellow promotion hopefuls Crewe Alexandra to put another dent in their title chances.

Can Colchester secure a vital win to boost their survival hopes or will Stockport head back to Greater Manchester with three points and return to winning ways?

Team news

Colchester

The U's will be hoping that Conor Wilkinson, a January signing from Motherwell, will be fit after missing Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Salford. The 29-year-old had a scan on his knee but has recently resumed training.

No other team news ahead of Saturday's match is available at the time of writing.

Stockport

Kyle Wooton was benched in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Swindon Town but he could make a return to the starting XI.

No other team news is available at the time of writing.

Likely line-ups

Colchester

Goodman; Harbottle, Hall, Dallison, Richardson; Smith, McGeehan, Laandolo, Chilvers; Hopper, Ihionvien

Stockport

Hinchliffe; Cass, Horsfall, Byrne; Hippolyte, Lemonheigh-Evans, Sarcevic, Powell, Touray; Olaofe, Madden

Key players

Colchester - Tom Hopper

A man who has been a key figure in Colchester's improved results under Cowley, Hopper may not be the most prolific of strikers but he has been a regular for the U's in recent times.

The experienced forward has been in North Essex for just over a year following his arrival from Lincoln City.

Just before Cowley's appointment, Hopper had been linked with a move to his former side and Essex rivals Southend United of the Vanarama National League but that interest seems to have cooled after being involved more under the new regime.

The 30-year-old's previous clubs include Scunthorpe United, Bury and Leicester City and his departure from Southend came in January 2020 after netting on ten occasions.

Heading into 2024, Hopper had only made three starts having failed to score but he has made eight appearances since starting the 2-2 draw with Swindon at the start of January.

Although he may not be considered as the paciest striker but the Boston-born man's game intelligence and hold-up play will be something Dave Challinor's side need to look out for on Saturday.

Stockport - Louie Barry

A young forward into his fifth loan in the Football League, Barry has line-up with Irishman Paddy Madden for parts of the season having scored nine goals in 15 League Two appearances.

Following ten years at West Bromich Albion, Barry made the move to Barcelona, signing a three-year contract, having previously attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain.

His time in Spain only lasted a short period before he returned to Birmingham with Aston Villa at the start of 2020.

The former England U18 international's first loan move was a brief stint at Ipswich Town before joining Swindon, Milton Keynes Dons and Salford.

After a slightly uneventful stint with the latter last term, Barry had another loan move to a side in League Two with Stockport and he has impressed with the promotion hopefuls alongside fellow forwards Madden and Isaac Olaofe.

Stockport have a wide range of forwards at their disposal but Barry's attacking performances this term have put him in the shop window for a loan move higher up the football pyramid in the summer.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Saturday’s game is taking place at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

UK viewers cannot watch this match live but can be listened to on BBC Essex Sport with coverage starting at 14:00.