Eddie Howe knows that his side needs to be at their best on Saturday afternoon to beat a tricky Wolves team that has posed many problems for the top teams this season.

Howe and his team are sitting in 10th position but entering a crucial phase as they look to build some momentum to take into their race for Europe. The Tynesiders have been hugely inconsistent this season but their form has been slightly better recently and it could be argued that their hardest fixtures are out of the way now.

The Geordies have tasted defeat three times in 2024 but all against the top three sides who are battling it out for the title and two of these defeats have come on the road to Arsenal and Liverpool.

While recent home draws against Luton and Bournemouth have been disappointing, the Magpies have also taken a massive three points against fourth-place Aston Villa in recent weeks and, despite a season which has not hit the heights of the 2022/2023 campaign, they find themselves still only two points off Brighton in seventh place.

With their three next league games against the teams immediately around them - Wolves (H), Chelsea (A) and West Ham (H) - and Spurs and Brighton yet to come to St James Park, it is in Newcastle's own hands to wrestle back the ascendency and secure a European spot.

Eddie Howe unfazed by speculation surrounding his future

The Magpies manager faced questions in the pre-match press conference about his own future amidst rumours emanating from the German press that former Bayern Munich and current German national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann could take over the position.

"Genuinely it doesn't affect me. My future will be defined by what I do, nobody else. It's up to me to continually prove that this club is off limits to big name managers. I back myself and my abilities. I know what I bring to the job and my qualities. I have ambitions for the team and for the club. l can't control what people write," Howe responded.

On Saturday's opponents Wolves

Under manager Gary O'Neill this season, Wolves are emerging as direct rivals to Newcastle, having climbed above them following an impressive away win against Spurs and a home win against Sheffield United. Eddie Howe is wary of the dangers that Wolves pose away from home.

The Newcastle manager was also full of praise for the job that Gary O'Neil has done both this season and last. Speaking on the threat that Saturday's opponents will bring to the game, Howe was full of praise for the work the Wolves boss has done this season.

"They will bring a counter-attacking threat, they play a fluid style, Gary has done a brilliant job. They are very good away from home, dangerous opponents for us but we are confident going into the game."

Wolves have a lot of attacking threat that Howe and his Newcastle side will have to manage on Saturday afternoon. Wolves will be without top goalscorer, Hee-Chan Hwang who sustained an injury in their midweek FA Cup Round of 16 win over Brighton.

Hwang being sidelined constitutes a big miss, especially given the South Korean's record against Newcastle; he has scored four in five against the Magpies. Wolves will also be without Matheus Cunha who will miss out through injury, meaning Pedro Neto will likely have to deputise through the middle.

The Portuguese winger has been in fine form this season, putting last season's injury troubles behind him and laying on nine assists for his teammates this season. The winger's brilliant form has attracted admirers, including some of the biggest clubs in England, and Wolves will have a fight on their hands to keep Neto at the club this summer.

On Man City FA Cup Quarter Final draw

Eddie Howe spoke of the moment he found out he was facing treble winners Manchester City for the fourth time this season:

"I was driving at the time. I nearly swerved off the road. No one wants to play Man City four times in a season."

Eddie Howe is confident in his team's ability, however.

"I believe we can beat anyone when we are at our best. We’ve had three really tight games against them this season... I don't want to get a violin out and start feeling sorry for myself. I'm certainly not a person that sits there and has that mentality and goes, 'Everything is against us."

"I want that feeling internally that everything is against it and use it positively. When you analyse things and go through them mentally, you realise that if you want to win the FA Cup you probably need to beat Manchester City at some stage of the competition. That has been moved forward from our view and we just have to give everything to try and win."

It will be a tough ask for the Magpies if they are to end their 69 year wait for a domestic trophy. They remain the only team to have knocked out the Citizens of any competition since Autumn 2022 and will be hoping for a repeat of the feat when the two teams meet again in March.

If the Toon Army are to end their trophy drought this season they will have done so against all odds. In the EFL Cup and FA Cup combined, the Magpies have so far faced Manchester City twice, Chelsea, and Manchester United as well as having been drawn in the 'Group of Death' in the UEFA Champions League alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

On injuries

Eddie Howe for the first time in a while was able to deliver good news on the injury front.

"When you look at our training group, sometimes we've had 14/15 players this season. Now we're over 20. When you go out on the training pitch and see good players everywhere, the whole group has been lifted by that. We need to get them all back to full fitness as soon as possible while looking after them."

On managing the fitness of Alexander Isak and long-term absentee Joe Willock, Howe was keen to highlight there was still work to do.

"They're getting there. Alex has had a groin problem three times so naturally there is maybe a feeling he needs confidence in his body and how he is performing. These two games have been good for him to help him feel that his body is strong. The work behind the scenes has been good and I'd like to think he'll improve with each game.

"Joe is slightly different because of the time he was out. We're trying to nurse him back to full fitness as quickly as possible. He's got qualities even if he isn't 100 per cent fit and you've seen that in the last two games."

Willock was one of the very few positives of a very disappointing away performance in the 4-1 away defeat at the Emirates last time out against Arsenal in the league, with the Arsenal academy graduate Willock firing home a Dan Burn cross to mark his return from injury with a morale-boosting goal for him personally.

Alexander Isak, on the other hand, is so indispensable for his Newcastle side and Howe will be hoping that Isak can be fit and firing on all cylinders as the Magpies enter into the final stretches of the season.

In the Magpies' midweek victory on the penalties in the FA Cup against Blackburn, the North East outfit were handed a welcome boost in the form of Elliot Anderson, who came on for his first minutes since October and scored a crucial penalty in the penalty shootout with his first touch. Eddie Howe was full of praise for the Whitley Bay-born midfielder and it will also be a case of carefully managing the homegrown talent as Anderson returns from a long injury layoff. Howe said of his return:

"It's very similar to Joe Willock. He is technically fit but maybe not in the condition we need him to be to play regularly. We have to nurse him back and look after him. He's been a huge miss for us because of his versatility. When you miss him and Joelinton at the same time, a lot of the versatility in the squad goes."

Sven Botman will be available for selection once more. Meanwhile, Matt Targett remains out for the Magpies as well as Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson. Sandro Tonali remains sidelined with a betting ban.