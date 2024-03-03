Goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo ensured Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side a first victory of 2024.

The Cherries had not won a game since Boxing Day coming into the fixture, whilst Burnley had only won once at home in the entirety of this campaign.

The away side took an early lead when Kluivert smashed home on 13 minutes, while the Clarets battled back and were on the front foot for the remainder of the half.

A Jacob Bruun Larsen free-kick forced a magnificent save from Neto, but the visitors punished a lacklustre home side when Antoine Semenyo whizzed home a finish close to the end.

Here is how the players rated in the game:

Burnley

James Trafford - 5

Tried to play out a lot of the time, but was slow to start any momentum for the Clarets. Was not at fault for any of the goals.

Lorenz Assignon - 6

Did well when going forward - linking up well with Vitinho.

Had Burnley's first chance of the game when he swept a 12-yard effort into the gloves of Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

Dara O'Shea - 6

Lost track of the ball which allowed Kluivert in on goal for the Cherries' opener.

However, he coped well with Dominic Solanke and kept him relatively quiet during the game. Got booked within the first 20 seconds of the game which didn't help.

Maxime Estéve - 6

Kept Solanke quiet and did well defensively when called into action, which was not too often.

Charlie Taylor - 6

Was up against it facing Semenyo, but did very well providing a bit of threat going forward.

Sander Berge - 7

One of Burnley's bright sparks in the game: Berge completed the most tackles (three) in the match and won the most duels (12).

Josh Cullen - 6

Thought he had scored an equaliser midway through the second half, until Larsen was deemed to have fouled Adam Smith in the build-up.

Vitinho - 6

Had chances to infiltrate the Bournemouth defence but found it difficult to unlock the back line.

Wilson Odobert - 7

Created the most chances (four) in the game and was Burnley's biggest outlook when attacking.

Jacob Bruun Larsen - 6

Forced a brilliant save from Neto as his free-kick was clawed off the line in the first half.

David Datro Fofana - 6

Had a few shots on target which didn't trouble Neto too much. Faded out of the game as it progressed.

Substitutes:

Zeki Amdouni - 5

Came on for Larsen to add more flair and firepower up top but didn't have the impact that manager Vincent Kompany was expecting.

Manuel Benson - 6

The Belgian was brought on to support the strike force but again failed to add much.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson - n/a

Came on for the final few minutes.

Jay Rodriguez - n/a

Came on for the last few minutes, too.

Bournemouth

Neto - 8

Made a fantastic save to deny Bruun Larsen from a free-kick in the first half.

In total, the Brazilian made five saves as well as denying David Datro Fofana.

Adam Smith - 7

Dealt with the threats of Bruun Larsen and Odobert down his right-hand side.

Provided a good attacking threat as well, and made a crucial goalline block denying Bruun Larsen in the first half.

Ilia Zabarnyi - 7

Didn't put a foot wrong in the game.

Did well when he had to adjust to the left side of defence when his usual defensive partner, Marcos Senesi, came off injured early in the first half.

Marcos Senesi - 6

Came off in the 12th minute due to injury. Looks to be an apparent hamstring strain.

Milos Kerkez - 7

Another positive performance from the young Hungarian, who is thriving after recently coming back into the starting lineup.

Limited Burnley's Vitinho to minimal chances during the game.

Lewis Cook - 8

A man-of-the-match performance from Cook in the Cherries' midfield.

Provided the assists for both of the goals; the first a lovely whipped ball in behind for Kluivert to run on to and the second another teasing ball for Semenyo to chase. A very, very solid shift.

Ryan Christie - 6

Taken off at half-time.

Iraola revealed that the Scot has been recovering from illness this week and was slightly off the pace in the first half.

Antoine Semenyo - 7

A wonderful strike secured all three points for Bournemouth.

He battled and bullied his way up the pitch for most of the game, getting the better of Charlie Taylor most of the time.

Justin Kluivert - 8

Got his goal early on to open the scoring and worked tremendously hard to support Solanke up top, as he usually does.

Marcus Tavernier - 7

Worked well to support Kerkez in defence when needed, and completed the most successful dribbles in the match too.

Dominic Solanke - 6

Was not too involved in the Bournemouth attack today, but still menaced the Burnley back line.

Substitutes:

Chris Mepham - 6

Did well when introduced early on.

Alex Scott - 6

Came on at half-time for Christie, but did not have too much impact on the game.

Philip Billing - 6

Another brief cameo for the Dane.

He did not add too much threat, but was present in all of Bournemouth's late attacks when introduced.

Dango Ouattara - n/a

Played the last few minutes once all three points were secured.

Enes Ünal - n/a

Came on for Solanke to see out the game.