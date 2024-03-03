Burnley boss Vincent Kompany displayed frustration at the consistency of officiating following the team’s 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth.

The Clarets were completely dominant for pretty much the entirety of the game against the Cherries this afternoon, enjoying 75 per cent of possession and producing 20 attempts on goal.

However, Burnley was once again punished for sub-par defending and were made to pay for a moment of error-prone defending in the first half, which led to Bournemouth’s opener through Justin Kluivert early on.

Josh Cullen had a goal disallowed at 1-0 after VAR decided Jacob Bruun Larsen had committed a foul in the build-up to what would have been a crucial equaliser.

The visitors added a second late on courtesy of Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo when the hosts were pushing for a last-gasp equaliser.

Despite the defeat, Kompany was pleased with the reaction to last week’s miserable 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace but felt his side were lacking in both boxes yet again.

“After the result and performance against Crystal Palace last week, I did think we put in the energy that we need to put into this game,” he said.

“I could be wrong, but I think we put in more shots and more chances than any other game we’ve played in the Premier League so far this season, so the energy was there.

“Even after conceding such an unfortunate goal, we carried on. But the frustration has to substitute into the next game. What we can’t drop is the energy levels we had today.”

The early timing and nature of the Bournemouth opener was unquestionably the most frustrating aspect of Burnley’s defeat after a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace the week prior.

Having started the game so brightly, the Clarets gifted Kluivert a goal when centre-backs Maxime Esteve and Dara O’Shea failed to deal with a long ball over the top.

The Punishing Premier League

When asked if the goal was avoidable, Kompany said: “Yeah, it was. There’s no two ways about it.

“But it’s the type of league that will punish you in these types of moments. It can be the reason why you concede but also the reason why you don’t score, that’s just part of operating at this level.

“You give yourself a little bit more of the right to talk about it when you have a performance like today, but, in the end, the disappointment is that you can’t capitalise on something that had so many positive elements.”

When asked about the disallowed goal, the Burnley manager aired his frustrations.

“In the context of this game, you can allow or disallow this goal and have kind of a 50-50 divide,” Kompany said.

“But if you zoom out a little bit and put this goal against the goal we conceded against Luton, impeding a player while you’re not making contact with the ball, it’s exactly what happened in reverse.

“So in that moment you don’t give a foul and in this moment you do. That side of it is difficult to handle this season.”

Despite the result, Kompany was full of praise for his players and expressed that there was a great improvement on last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Burnley take a trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United next Sunday in a bid to start a winning run to avoid relegation.