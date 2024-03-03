Robert Vilahamn believes there has been clear improvement in Tottenham Hotspur this season, despite losing 1-0 to Arsenal in the North London Derby.

Tottenham fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against their bitter rivals at the Emirates Stadium. A goal from Alessia Russo in the 49th minute secured victory. The 25-year-old latched onto Beth Mead's pass across the face of the goal, before firing a powerful shot past Becky Spencer.

The replays showed Mead was narrowly offside, but it was not picked up by the lineswoman. Tottenham had just six shots throughout the match, three of which were on target. Despite this, Vilahamn was proud of his team's performance, particularly at the end of the match.

"We actually took over the last 20 minutes of the game and tried to go for it, which is nice to see as a coach," he stated.

On falling to a narrow defeat

Arsenal dominated possession at the Emirates Stadium with 59%. They dictated the match through Lia Wälti and Kim Little, yet Spurs still provided a threat on the counter-attack.

Martha Thomas and Jessica Naz both came close in the first half, with the latter hitting the bar. Vilahamn was proud of the performance despite the result.

"Arsenal started the game very well. They pushed us down, got a lot of corner kicks and the fans were with them. But then we rode that storm out and actually created some really good chances in the first half and, after 20 minutes, we started to play some really good football. I actually thought we had better chances than them in the first half," he said to VAVEL.

"If you look at it overall, I think they had four shots at goal and they had three, so it's actually quite good stats. Then we played against a very good team and we needed to defend very well. The good thing is we did that, apart from one situation. We actually took over the last 20 minutes of the game and tried to go for it, which is nice to see as a coach. But you also see that we still have a gap.

"We need to improve our fitness and decision-making to make sure we can beat them two times a year. I see some really good improvement and last year we lost 5-1 and 4-0 to them, so it's a very big step to do what we want to do."

On Tottenham's changes

Vilahamn chose to replace Ashleigh Neville, who was returning from injury, with Ramona Petzelberger in the 61st minute, despite out-and-out right-back Charlotte Grant being available on the bench.

"Ashleigh [Neville] was only allowed to play 45 to 60 minutes today, so then I needed to make a change. Charli [Grant] just flew back from Dubai, Uzbekistan and Australia, so she could not really train on Friday. She trained yesterday.

"Petzelberger has trained in that position for two weeks and the main thing with her is that she's very good on the ball. I thought it was much better to have a good passing player to play through-balls than Charli [Grant] who has flown all over the world," the Swede explained to VAVEL.

Alongside this, Vilahamn chose to start Naz up front with Becky Spencer replacing Barbora Votikova in goal. He explained those decisions post-match.

"We had a plan on how we might want to hurt Arsenal. Their defence line is not the quickest one. Jessica Naz is very quick and we wanted to have her speed. If you look at that switch, I think Naz is really good as a number nine. She's had really good games against Arsenal," he said.

"Votikova came back [from international break], but I also think we needed to be very sharp with our build-up today — and I think Becky [Spencer] is one of the best goalkeepers in the build-up phase. She's been waiting for a few games to get the playtime again.

"Barbora [Votikova] has done well, but there have been a few situations where we needed to improve our communication. It's a very hard competition and sometimes you need to switch goalkeepers as well."

On the gap between the best clubs

Tottenham have played Arsenal three times this season — and the score across the three matches has been 4-4. However, there is still a major gap consistently to the best clubs in the world.

Vilahamn believes it will take time to match the best clubs in the world all the time, but insists they have to develop players to do so.

"The first step is to make sure we keep developing these players. Every time we sign a new player or a new staff member, we also take steps to improve in those areas. I still think if you look at the [best] squads, they have players starting for the best national teams in the world," he said.

"We have one now. Grace Clinton is starting for England and we have a few others, but we need to take the next step so we have national team players.

"We need to develop them. We don't need to buy them. We need to find the best Grace Clinton-like characters so we can make them become national team members. Hopefully next year, but it could also be that we need one more year to try and compete, and then the third year will be the right year. That's the process. That's the style we want to have."