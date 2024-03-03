A sell-out Emirates Stadium crowd witnessed Arsenal see off their North London rivals Spurs, with a lone goal from Alessia Russo taking them level on points with Chelsea.

Arsenal dominated possession from the get-go, threatening Spurs with every move.

However, the visitors had the best opportunity of the first half in the 25th minute. Grace Clinton slid in Jessica Naz, who unleashed a curling effort onto the crossbar. It would have been the perfect reunion for the 23-year-old, who made her senior debut with Arsenal in 2018.

The Gunners did have a chance towards the end of the half, with Steph Catley finding her Australian counterpart Caitlin Foord on the left-hand side. Foord dragged her effort just wide of the bottom right, but the assistant had already flagged for offside.

However, it was the hosts that broke the deadlock immediately after the interval. Captain Kim Little found Beth Mead with a beautiful pass, before the latter slid the ball across the face of the goal for Alessia Russo, who converted from close range past Becky Spencer.

It was another record broken by Beth Mead, reaching an astonishing 40 WSL assists for the Gunners during her seven-year tenure in North London.

A frustrating second half for Spurs saw them not threaten in any form, and Arsenal sailed comfortably to a one-goal win.

Wubben-Moy commanding at the back

Having scored her first goal for the Lionesses against Italy in the week, Lotte Wubben-Moy was immense yet again at the back for the Gunners.

Wubben-Moy bagged her first in national colours in under one minute on Tuesday in England's 5-1 win over Italy in Spain.

The 25-year-old marshalled the Arsenal defence with passion, in the absence of Leah Williamson who was only fit enough to make the bench.

She prevented a potentially fatal Spurs counter in the seventh minute, intelligently reading Spurs' through ball to deny a goalscoring opportunity for the visitors, which was well-received by the Arsenal contingent.

Arsenal's December Player of the Month was also a key presence in midfield during the transition, reading the game and intercepting well to reset the attack.

With Williamson returning back to action, the partnership between both of them will be one to watch for many opponents and Sarina Wiegman as well.

A reminder as to why Mead and Russo is so deadly up top

Beth Mead and Alessia Russo have a telepathic connection both on a club and national level. It's therefore no surprise that it has seemed to tick so well.

The two have linked up very well when both on the field, especially at the Emirates Stadium, and are crucial assets for the Gunners as they look to climb back to the top.

Arsenal's goal came from Mead's excellent work on the right, and Russo's positioning to be in a position to finish off her counterpart's pass.

With a combined tally of ten goals between the pair, Arsenal have a real attacking force that they can rely on. Add to that Victoria Pelova, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema and the Gunners have a deadly range of options that will scare most defences in and out of the country.

Spurs need to enjoy Clinton's talent while they still have her

At just 20 years old, Grace Clinton has been a revelation for Spurs since joining on loan from Manchester United.

While it is likely that she will be heading back up north once the season has concluded, Robert Vilahamn needs to utilise her attacking ability to make her a constant threat in the Spurs side.

The left-winger made and scored in her Lionesses debut against Austria at the end of last month, and has four goals to her name in the WSL.

She set up Spurs' closest chance of the first half, slipping in Jessica Naz, who fired onto the crossbar.

However, the midfielder couldn't make things work and was visibly frustrated, not being able to have the creative freedom that she has had against other teams.

With only two months left of the season, Spurs' success relies on their attacking creativity, and Clinton is a dependable factor in doing so.

Tactically not quite right for Tottenham

The reverse leg of this enticing clash saw Tottenham outwit Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with manager Robert Vilahamn deploying a highly effective low block. Spurs were able to clinch a goal through Martha Thomas and hold off Arsenal for the duration of the second half.

However, Arsenal's press at the Emirates was to another level, suffocating Spurs' backline in the first 15 minutes and obtaining a flurry of set pieces.

The Gunners were able to find gaps easily, with their goal coming from an intelligent switch by Little, and Mead available in plenty of space to receive the ball.

Vilahamn was forced to switch things early in the second half. The former BK Häcken boss made a triple substitution, opting for Drew Spence, Olga Ahtinen and Ramona Petzelberger in place of Ashleigh Neville, Kit Graham and Jessica Naz.

The attack wasn't quite set up to threaten Arsenal either. Martha Thomas was isolated and only allowed one shot in the 70 minutes that she was on the field. Beth England replaced her but also didn't receive sufficient service to make a significant impact.