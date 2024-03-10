Robert Vilahamn was full of praise for Grace Clinton after the on-loan Manchester United winger played a key role in Tottenham Hotspur reaching the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in the club's history.

Clinton, who operated as a number ten and an eight, helped Spurs dictate the match against Manchester City — and Vilahamn couldn't speak even more highly of her.

"I moved her into the ten role today and she nailed it for 120 minutes. Actually, in the last 30 minutes, she was an eight alongside Kit Graham. She’s dominant. You play against really good players in Man City, but Grace Clinton is better than them as well. You have your superstar now," he stated.

Vilahamn's comments came after Tottenham came from 1-0 down to reach the semi-final. Mary Fowler opened the scoring for Gareth Taylor's side in the sixth minute before Bethany England equalised for Spurs in the 96th minute.

In the end, penalty misses from both Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly allowed Amy James-Turner to score the winning penalty. Spurs are now just one match from Wembley — and Vilahamn told VAVEL he is dreaming.

"I’ve dreamt of Wembley the whole season. I’m going to keep dreaming of that, but I need to make sure we have a good plan to reach it. But yes, we’re dreaming and we want to go to Wembley."

On the performance

Pre-match, Tottenham had lost 10-0 to Man City over the course of three matches. They were all but scarred by Taylor's side, yet they still went into the quarter-final clash with belief.

Vilahamn suggested post-match that the victory highlights Spurs progression, even if they've had some disappointing results this season.

"We had a good start to the season and then some terrible results against Man City and Man United. Then two more losses against Man City and then it felt like we were getting closer but it’s not really close. But today was close. We competed with them and I think we deserved it," he said to VAVEL.

"After 20 minutes, when they had the first part, we were better. We were creating possession in their half and [smaller] chances. When we scored in the last second, it was a nice energy for the end."

"We’re going to make steps, but if you don’t get these results sometimes, people might forget. Now you see this is for real and we are winning against them. But also for the fans, because now they feel we play for them and we do it together. They were with us the whole way."

Tottenham had to play the whole match without vice-captain Molly Bartrip. She was removed from the starting 11 due to illness, with Luana Bühler coming in her place.

“I told Luana, you might start today because Molly is not feeling very well. She just stepped in and took all the duels," he said full of praise.

"She was good on the ball. I’m very impressed by that. But also for the team to make sure we can handle it without Molly. She’s the most consistent player we have and she was supposed to be the captain today."

On Spencer's superb performance

Becky Spencer was the hero for Tottenham against Man City, saving two penalties from Greenwood and Kelly. It was a superb performance from the goalkeeper, placing her firmly in the heroic status at the club.

Vilahamn believes the competition between the Jamaican and Barbora Votikova has only helped Spurs.

“It’s been back and forth. She started the first few games and then she had a setback. Bara [Votikova] came in and had an amazing few games, but then Becky came in and had two really good games," he told VAVEL.

"You never know next week, but when you perform like this, it’s up to her to keep the spot. They’re competing well and both goalkeepers are amazing. Also, for her, because she worked really hard when she was put on the bench and showed me she wants the spot back. It’s really nice to see."

However, Spencer wasn't the only player who proved to be crucial. England scored the equaliser in the 96th minute, which Vilahamn said she deserved after a run of tough matches.

I was very happy for her because she deserved it and worked really hard. Also, now [she's] not starting the games but coming off the bench with her energy. She had a few really good chances, but she deserved to get that goal. She’s very important to us with her leadership and how she acts," he stated.