The end of the tunnel is in sight for the Women's Super League this season, as two teams who have had arguably below par seasons meet on Saturday afternoon.

Aside from their previous league encounter this term, these two teams have also met in the Adobe Women's FA Cup this term, back in round four and it's The Toffee's who have the upper hand in clashes between the two.

Back in November, Everton were victorious in a thrilling game at Villa Park, with now Chelsea star Nathalie Bjorn scoring the winner from the spot with fifteen minutes to go after Rachel Daly had cancelled out an own goal from Anna Patten which had given Everton the lead.

The aforementioned FA Cup clash was a much more comprehensive victory for The Toffee's, with a second half blitz and goals from Karoline Olesen and a double from Katja Snoeijs doing the business for Brian Sorensen's side that day.

Both sides fell to defeats in very contrasting manners in their most recent outings, with Everton coming unstuck in an FA Cup Quarter Final to Chelsea, with super sub Catarina Macario coming off the bench to score her second goal in two games to ensure Chelsea's progress.

Villa were in WSL action with Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool and fell to a 4-1 defeat at the Bescot Stadium, with a Emma Koivisto double and goals from Sophie Haug and Grace Fisk, meaning Sarah Mayling's penalty was little more than a consolation for Carla Ward's side.

Team News:

Everton:

The hosts still have a few longer term injuries to content with ahead of The Villans visit to Merseyside.

Before his side's cup clash against Chelsea, Brian Sorensen issued an update on Karoline Olesen, saying that her "wound needed to heal a hundred percent", therefore she hadn't started her rehabilitation and won't make the clash on Saturday lunchtime.

The trio of Emily Ramsey, Karen Holmgaard and Katrine Veje all missed the Chelsea defeat and it remains to be seen if any of them will make the squad for the visit of Villa.

Aston Villa:

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Carla Ward eluded to four key absentee's for her side this weekend.

Goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar is out with a hip injury, with Ward confirming that "she is seeing a specialist today", which will tell her and her club more about the injury her first choice keeper has suffered, with Anna Leat set to take the gloves and the place between the sticks in her absence.

Both Lucy's. Parker and Staniforth are both out with ankle issues and Kirsty Hanson is also unavailable for the weekend, leading to plenty of questions about what Ward's starting line up will be for the weekend.

Predicted line-ups:

Everton:

Brosnan (GK), Galli, Vanhaevermaet, Finnigan, Isolde Stenevik, Wheeler, Bennison, Møller Kühl, Payne, Piemonte, Snoejis. (4-3-3).

Aston Villa:

Leat (GK), Mayling, Maritz, Patten, Pacheco, Dali, Corsie, Nobbs, Lehman, Daly, Magill. (4-3-3).

Key Players:

Everton - Katherine Møller Kühl

Kühl is a player that has an immensely bright future. The twenty year old Dane has gone on leaps and bounds since making the move to these shores when she joined Arsenal in January 2023.

She made the move up north to Everton in January of this year in the search of more regular football, with the pretty impossible task of displacing Kim Little, Frida Maamum, Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney Cross in the Arsenal midfield.

Since moving to The Toffee's, she's started five of the eight games Everton have played across the WSL and FA Cup, completing nearly an hour in each of those.

She opened her Everton scoring account in the 7-1 mauling of Nottingham Forrest in the FA Cup, as well as adding an assist in that clash, and laying on the goal for Hannah Bennison in the defeat to Manchester City.

An 82% succesful dribble rate and 80% accurate passing, coupled with 3.3 interceptions per match too, Kühl has taken on the role of the box to box midfielder with aplomb and will be key by key to Everton this weekend.

Aston Villa - Kenza Dali

The midfield battle will be key in a game like this. and Kenza Dali, finally having got over her injury troubles at the start of the campaign has become the driving force we know she can be in the Villa middle.

Nine starts in ten league games for the 60+ cap French international, who averages 3 key passes per game, 77% of those being accurate balls to teammates too.

She has built on her recoveries this season too, with 7.7 ball recoveries this term too, showing that since her return, she has added some much needed steel to that Villa midfield.

Match details:

Where is the game being played?

Everton host Aston Villa at Walton Hall Park on Saturday 16th March 2024.

What time is kick off?

The game will get underway at 1pm.

How can I watch?

For UK Viewers, this game will be available to watch on FA Player.