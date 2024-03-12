22-year-old Australian defender, Charlie Grant, was one of a few January signings for Tottenham Hotspur who have strengthened the side. Now in contention for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley, Grant's move from Swedish side, Vittsjö GIK, has thrived for the Lilywhites.

Making the move to Spurs

Charlie Grant joined Tottenham from Vittsjö GIK after playing in the Swedish league for 2021. It was a significant step for Grant to make the move to the Women's Super League but she is confident in her decision.

"Yeah, I'm loving it here," she explained. "I mean from the first day everyone's been so welcoming and you can just see from every game we're getting better.

"The plan that he's [Robert Vilahamn] put in place has been awesome and I think there’s a lot of potential at the club and there's a lot to achieve. I'm really, really excited to be here."

Vilahamn's attacking style has suited Grant, given her natural ability to press forward, despite being assured in her defending ability.

"I love it, that was the big reason why I came here. He loves us being really high and attacking fullbacks and pressing high. I think that was a really important move for me knowing that's in this plane but lovely to be able to play my natural style."

Becoming a crucial member of the Australian national side, Grant followed in the footsteps of many of her teammates by joining a WSL side. With fellow Aussies, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord all based in London, Grant created home-from-home over in England.

"I still think it's a challenge to come over here and you’ve got the best players in the world playing in this league," she said. "I think that's what draws us over here. You wanna be playing in the best year as a footballer or athlete, always striving to be the best you can."

"I think Sweden is a very good step for players like for me going from Australia to Sweden and then to England, they've been really good steps in my development and helping me settle in here, but it's still been a challenging, it's to step up again."

Grant credits Spurs for her rapid improvement in recent months and the impressive level of her teammates. "I think my technical ability has improved already," she said.

"I think I can even feel myself just in the passing practises, when I first got over here, I felt a little bit off the mark cause everyone was so consistent and so had such good quality."

"I’m definitely fitting in now with the technical side of things and I feel like I'm just gonna keep getting better every training and just and as a team, I think you can see from the weekend the plan that we've been putting in place and pressing high and just building connections that can take time that you can see that's coming along more consistent."

FA Cup Final hopes

Bethany England's 96th-minute equaliser took Spurs' FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester City to penalties. Becky Spencer's heroics and Amy James-Turner's winning penalty saw the Lilywhites progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup, a first for the club.

"We're all buzzing. I think it's really exciting," Grant said. "I think the girls did awesome in the game on the weekend and we showed a lot of grit and determination so I think if we keep holding on to those values, we're definitely in the right direction for playing at Wembley."

Sat next to each other in the Women's Super League, Tottenham and Leicester are set for a nervy semi-final with both sides making history.

"We're really excited for the Leicester game, but hopefully we just wanna focus on the league now and then focus on that when it comes to it.

"They're [Leicester] a really strong squad. I think I quite like watching how they play," Grant explained. "They're quite aggressive in their press and they’re difficult to play against.

"They haven't conceded too many goals so it's definitely gonna be hard to break them down but if we continue building on those connections that we have been, I think we can get a good result. It’s definitely gonna be challenging."

The potential to win silverware at the home of football within six months of joining an English club would be the finishing touches on a remarkable year for Grant.

"It would be a dream come true. I want to win silverware at this club, that's why I came. I know there was a good plan set in place and we wanna win," she added.

"For my family, I think they would actually be here because my mum and dad are travelling over in May so it would be amazing to have them there and they've worked so hard to help me get to where I am today. I wouldn't be here without them."

Tillies fever and inspiring a generation

Co-hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup, Australia transformed the image of the Women's national side, reaching the semi-final. Becoming role models and inspiring a generation, the Matildas captivated the imagination of a nation - one which does not have a strong affinity with football.

"It's amazing. I think we still can't put into words what it's done for our country and legacy," Grant said. "It's really special to go home now and see we're getting sold-out crowds every time we go back.

"Even when I first joined the Matildas it wasn't like that so to see the growth is incredible. It’s an honour to be a part of that team and inspire the younger generation to play football or play sport."

The Matildas sold out their 13th straight home game after tickets for a friendly against China at the Adelaide Oval were snapped up within four hours.

"I think that's what we weren't really sure about coming out of the World Cup but to see now Melbourne sold all out, even Adelaide, my hometown, has just been sold out so it's really special and we're really grateful for all the support we have that going," Grant said with pride.