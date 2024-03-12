Scotland and Tottenham striker, Martha Thomas, has developed into a reliable and crucial element of Tottenham Hotspur's success this season.

With newfound confidence and inspiration, Thomas does not shy away from the struggles of her senior career so far and reflects on her transformative move to Spurs.

A fresh start at Spurs

A summer signing for Tottenham, Thomas joined the Lilywhites from Manchester United where her game time and confidence was low. The Scotland international struggled under Marc Skinner but has rediscovered her love for football and ability by making the London move.

"Every club that you go to is different. I came here wanting a fresh start and that's exactly what I got," she said. "I wasn't myself when I was playing, I wasn't enjoying it as much so to come here and be enjoying it again, we’ve got a great group of girls here."

"I'm playing under Robert [Vilahamn] who’s been great. He's got a specific style he wants to play and he really believes in his players and gives you that kind of confidence so it's been, it's been really nice."

Scoring seven goals and registering two assists in the WSL this season, Thomas' game has improved rapidly under Vilahamn.

"It was something that I was really looking for and I knew the next move that I made had to be one that where I got that cause if I wasn't enjoying the football, then I'm never gonna play the way I know I can play," Thomas explained.

"To come here, have that first month I had, have the start of the season that we had as a club was huge so it's been everything for my confidence and I feel like a new footballer."

A developing role in a competitive side

With Bethany England returning from injury and finding form, there's tight competition for places in the attack but Thomas is adamant that the two strikers can play alongside each other.

"Things take time, we've had moments where it's clicked really well. I had moments where we still need to get to know each other on the pitch, me playing a bit deeper, something that I've had to sort of adjust to get used to so nothing’s gonna happen overnight," Thomas said.

"We're sort of both out and out nines but trying to play together is what we want, is what the club wants, what Robert wants and so we'll keep pushing for that. We've had glimpses where we know it can happen and it's just about finding that that partnership."

Thomas is also keen to demonstrate her versatility, an important quality in an evermore competitive side. "I grew up playing as a 10, so it's not something that's super unfamiliar to me," she told us.

"As I started playing professionally and broke into that, I moved further up the pitch and I've been in the now for most of my career, played a little bit on the wing at [Manchester] United and that was an adjustment as well but it's about being versatile and getting on the pitch is what's important."

"To have the belief in knowing that, he [Robert Vilahamn] trusts me backs me to drop deeper or play up higher means a lot."

A growing fan base and one club mentality

A Wembley final provides an ample opportunity to discuss Tottenham's growing fan base and the transfer of fans from the men's side.

"Playing on the big stadiums, the big stage is important for us and we had a good crowd when we played Arsenal. We had a good crowd at the Emirates, we had Tottenham fans there and that's important," Thomas said.

"Hopefully we get ourselves to Wembley and we can fill out the stands there as well cause Tottenham sort of have this fighting spirit at the moment. The men started doing well, women started doing well. There's this whole one club mentality and hopefully the fans will continue to see."