Brentford sit just five points above Luton in the fight for survival in the Premier League, winless in their last five. The Bees are desperate for a win to increase the buffer between themselves and the relegation zone.

A fixture at Turf Moor couldn't have come at a better time for Frank's men as they look to edge closer to securing their Premier League status for another season, and build confidence against a Burnley side who have won only one game at home this campaign.

The last meeting between the side at the Gtech Community Stadium in October saw Brentford win emphatically, scoring three and keeping a clean sheet. But, since then, defensively, things have gone downhill for Frank's side, which has been massively hindered by key absences.

Mbeumo to return?

Bryan Mbeumo has been unavailable for the Bees since the beginning of December due to an ankle injury. Thomas Frank confirmed that the forward is closing in on his return for Brentford, with an appearance this week not ruled out.

"He’s very close. I have a decision to make to maybe involve him in the squad this weekend," Frank said.

"He’s only been on the grass for a week; he looks good, and he’s one of our best players.

"I need to find out if it’s just a touch too early or if I should bring him for the game against Burnley."

Frank added how much his side has missed Mbeumo while he has been sidelined, emphasising his improvement this season.

"We’ve missed him massively. He’s progressed really well. He had a good first season, a better second, and has really taken the next step in his third season in the Premier League.

"He was on track for a really remarkable season, with some fantastic numbers. Everyone wants those good numbers for offensive players in terms of goals and assists. We’ve missed his one-on-one actions and runs in behind.”

Frank also confirmed that Sergio Regulion should make a return for Brentford but Christian Nørgaard is set for a spell on the sidelines.

“Nørgaard is not going to make it for the squad for Saturday because of a back injury he got when Gabriel hit him in the Arsenal game. So he's not available for the squad, and that’s also why he’s not going away with Denmark; we’ll take it week by week; hopefully it’s not a long one.

"Regulion should be fit and available."

Injury Chaos

Frank addressed the wider injury situation at Brentford with their misfortune around having a mass amount of contact injuries.

“We have definitely had too many injuries. We are looking into it. We have to look into it. We are having a very open discussion with the medical department.

"They’ve been working very hard to get players back. We all want to minimise injuries. We all want the same thing. We’ve been very unlucky. We’ve had eight contact injuries."

The head coach praised his fringe players for stepping up and filling the void while key players, such as Rico Henry, have been out.

"In this competitive league, it’s been incredible what the players have been doing - stepping in for others and competing.

"We gave Arsenal a more or less even game and were very unlucky not to get something out of it. The players stepping in have performed, and it deserves huge credit.

"Yes, I prefer to have the best players available, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We need to keep going, keep fighting, and keep doing our best to perform."

Cueva set for Chelsea?

Reports this week emerged that Brentford's set-piece coach, Bernardo Cueva, will join Chelsea at the end of the season. Frank addressed these reports, confirming that nothing is set in stone.

"There’s a lot of rumours out there. Let’s see if it happens. Nothings confirmed."

Frank bestowed praised upon the coach, who is crucial to the way Brenford try and score goals.

"Bernardo is doing a very good job here at Brentford. It’s no secret that we’re very good at set pieces; it's been a strategy at the club since I arrived. There’s been some fantastic set-piece coaches here, and we build a culture around it."

England's Number Nine?

Ivan Toney was recalled to the England squad this week for the first time since his eight-month ban from football after being found guilty of numerous gambling breaches. Frank provided his reaction to the strikers call up.

"I'm very pleased. I know I’m a little bit biassed, but I think it’s fully deserved with his performances over a long time.

"I think he’s got the qualities and abilities to be in the England squad. So pleased, so happy—he deserves it."

Ahead of the Euro's in the summer, Toney will be competing with Dominic Solanke, Harry Kane, and Ollie Watkins for a spot in the squad. Frank explained the qualities the Bees striker possesses.

"There’s strong competition, he’s a very good player, the main thing is scoring goals, his link-up play is at a very high level, as is his understanding of his team-mates and the way he interacts and creates a relationship with them on the pitch.

"He is a man for big occasions, and he’s never let the team down on big occasions, which I think is something you need in a national team because almost every single time is a big occasion."

In good Kompany

Frank praised Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, whom he will share the sidelines with this weekend.

The Burnley boss tends to stick to his principles, no matter what, allowing for a coherent methodology throughout the football club.

"I’m pretty sure the way he plays is the way he thinks is the best way to win.

"I don’t think there’s one coach who doesn’t want to win and does everything possible to try to win a game.

"What impresses me is when managers are clear and stick with what they want to do. That’s impressive."

Frank added that Burnley have performed well in particular games and been unfortunate with results. Looking ahead to the fixture at the weekend, he admitted his side face a difficult task.

"Every game in the Premier League is difficult. ​​​I watched their game against Bournemouth, and they completely dominated.

"I watched their games against Fulham, where they did very well. So they’re a team who I hugely respect with a manager who you can clearly see what he wants to do, which I respect."