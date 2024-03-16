The Rams now sit four points clear of third placed Bolton in the League One table, following a hugely important win at Pride Park.

It was a highly competitive match, with both goalkeepers being called into action throughout, but the breakthrough came with 12 minutes to go when half-time substitute Kane Wilson headed the ball into the bottom corner, securing the win for Derby County.

Story of the match

Bolton Wanderers travelled down to Pride Park today, with an aim to register the three points and get themselves into the automatic promotion places ahead of their competitors. A win for Derby however; would mean that the gap between second and third would increase to four points. Both sides understood the importance of the fixture and in front of a crowd of 32,358 it was set to be an exciting clash in League One.

32,358 were in attendance at Pride Park. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It was a strong start for Bolton, as they applied pressure on the Derby defence. In the 18th minute, Wildsmith pulled off a magnificent save to deny Bodvarsson from opening the scoring.

Worryingly for Paul Warne’s side, they were forced into an early change just two minutes later after new signing Dwight Gayle, who had scored three in his last three appearances, picked up an injury.

At around the half hour mark, the home side won a free-kick 25 yards out, which was crossed in by Ward into the path of Nelson, but his header went over the bar.

Just five minutes before half time, the Rams won another free-kick in a central position, and it was again taken by Ward. This time he looked to score directly but Sheehan was positioned correctly in order to block the shot.

It was level going in at the break, with chances for both sides.

Just as they had started the opening 45 minutes, Bolton came very close to opening the scoring in the second half, calling Wildsmith into action.

George Thomason (centre) shoots at goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Derby County and Bolton Wanderers at Pride Park Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Derby, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

In the 64th minute, the 28-year-old goalkeeper pulled off a massive save to push Thomason’s strong, curling shot away from goal.

Just minutes later, at the other end of the pitch, Wilson crossed the ball towards goal, and it was deflected to Nelson who was just outside the box. On the volley, he struck the ball but strong defending from Bolton, meant the shot was blocked.

Kane Wilson (#2) scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Derby County and Bolton Wanderers at Pride Park Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Derby, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The breakthrough came in the 78th minute from a set piece corner, as Elder whipped the ball into the busy box and Wilson rose above everyone to head it into the bottom corner.

It was a nervous final 12 minutes, as the visitors looked for an equaliser, but Derby’s defence did not tire.

At full-time, a nearly sold out Pride Park erupted as the Rams secured a vital three points on the board. It was an electric atmosphere, with the fans playing their part throughout the game and after the full 90 minutes the home fans and players celebrated together with the signature Derby County bounce.

Player of the Match

Joe Wildsmith

Joe Wildsmith of Derby County celebrates after his side scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Northampton Town at the Pride Park, Derby on Tuesday 31st October 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At full-time, team mates and manager, Paul Warne, ran to embrace and celebrate the Derby County goalkeeper following an impressive performance where he denied the visitors a goal multiple times, despite their dangerous chances.

His performance at one end of the pitch was awarded at the other, as Wilson scored the winner for the Rams.

It is a display that will fill the 28-year-old with confidence going into the final 7 matches of the campaign.