Manchester United ​and ​England's latest teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo has caught the eyes of fans across the globe following his remarkable run of performances this season.

The majestic midfielder has been a shining star amongst a struggling Red Devils side that currently sit 6th in the Premier League table.

At just 18 years old, Mainoo has announced himself to the world as one of Europe's elite talents which has lead to him receiving his first senior national team call up on Tuesday morning.

There would be no better time than now to take an in depth look into his career path so far starting right at the beginning.

The Start

Onthe 19th of April 2005, Mainoo was born in Stockport, which is only a 20 minute drive from the stadium that he would call home just a few years later.

The Englishman started playing football at the age of 5 after joining Cheadle and Gatley Junior Football Club, there was clear talent from the start. He spent four years at his local side before being snapped up by none other than the prestigious academy of ​​​​Man United at age 9.

Despite being put under pressure from the minute he arrived, Mainoo was known amongst the academy as a top young talent. However he was not playing in the deeplying midfielder role he is thriving in today, but rather leading the line for the young Red Devils.

It wasn't until his teens where he transitioned into a midfielder where he truly flourished.

The youngster played a crucial part in his side's FA Youth Cup triumph in 2022 which was the highlight of his club academy career. He also represented his nation at U17 and U18 level during this period.

The Breakthrough

Mainoo was rewarded with promotion to the senior team at just 17 in the back end of 2022 and after impressing Man United's boss Erik Ten Hag, he was handed his professional debut against Charlton in January 2023.

Whilst Mainoo played extremely well for the remainder of the campaign and was even rewarded with his first professional contract, it was in preseason in July 2023 where he truly announced himself.

Ten Hag included Mainoo in his squad which traveled to the USA over the course of the off season to play friendlies, and this was an opportunity to show what he was capable of. In fact, he did just that and far more.

On the 22nd of July, Man United faced off against Arsenal in New Jersey, and Mainoo was named in the starting XI. His midfield opponent would be none other than the gunners' latest arrival and new record signing Declan Rice, who was recruited for 115 million pounds just weeks prior.

Against all odds, the young superstar caused havoc to Arsenal's new midfielder and ran riot the entire match which left Man United fans in awe of their player.

Unfortunately, this was the peak of his preseason as in the following game Mainoo picked up an injury which ruled him out for the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, Man United started the season in terrible fashion, and something to start clicking between the players. There was a major lack of energy and passion amongst the squad, especially in the midfield area which was getting outplayed most weeks.

Mainoo's return was well awaited but nobody truly expected him to sort out Ten Hag's issues, and in all fairness it would be unrealistic to put so much pressure on an 18-year-old.

However, what happened next was a surprise. The midfielder came back into the side and instantly took the deep lying central midfield spot behind Bruno Fernandes. He made this position into his own and has performed on a freakishly high level in the past few months.

His technique, passing, and decision making are like an elite midfielder in their prime, and his ability to dictate a game from the center of the park is frightening.

He has popped up in key moments, none as important as his last minute winner against Wolves which was nothing short of spectacular, Mainoo has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford and a key player in Ten Hag's side, and he will undoubtedly continue to develop and grow as a player with the right mentality.

As mentioned earlier, this earned Mainoo his maiden call up to the national team which will be the first of many.

The future

You may be wondering, what is next for the new England international?

In the short term, his goal will be to prove himself on the international stage in​ ​​​​​MaEngland's upcoming games.

In the medium term, his goal will be club performances. Man United have entered the crunch time of the season, where they have to push for a top four finish to secure Champions League qualification, as well as FA Cup victory.

In the long term his goal will be to be a part of bringing glory back to Old Trafford and being a part of the future of the club.

Only time will tell if Mainoo lives up to the high expectations but it certainly seems to be heading in the right direction.