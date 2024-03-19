Chelsea comfortably secured a three-goal victory in front of a record crowd at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

Lauren James opened the scoring for the Blues after 38 minutes, with Sjouke Nusken doubling Chelsea’s advantage just before halftime.

The Blues went on to dominate the second half, eventually finding their third all but securing a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Chelsea came into the game in Amsterdam unchanged from the side that beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Women’s Super League on Friday.

The host, however, made four changes from their XI that beat Jong Ajax 5-1 in the KNVB Cup on Thursday. Captain Sherida Spitse was serving a suspension, while Quinty Sabajo, Jonna van de Velde, and Bente Mayra Jansen all dropped to the bench. Kay-Lee de Sanders, Rosa van Gool, Tiny Hoekstra, and 16-year-old Lily Yohannes all came in for De Godendochters.

Story of the Game

After just six minutes, Ajax were inches away from taking the lead as Hannah Hampton looked beaten in the Chelsea net. A well-worked move saw Chasity Grant slide in Romeo Leuchter. She unleashed a great effort from 25 yards out, with only the woodwork denying Ajax. The Godendochters were unlucky not to be in front.

In the opening exchanges, Ajax were causing real problems for Chelsea. The team from West London could not find a way to handle the speed of Ajax's counter-attacking play. The Dutch side were creating the better chances, and Chelsea didn’t look at all comfortable in the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Lauren James had the ball in the back of the net for the visitors after seventeen minutes; however, the on-field officials deemed her offside. It was a wonderful bit of pressing play from Chelsea, who dispossessed Ajax on the edge of their own box.

As Nusken attempted to play James through, the ball was not quite getting there until it took a deflection straight into the path of James, who took it around the keeper, putting the ball into the back of the net. After a lengthy VAR check, James was deemed onside, and Chelsea took the lead against the run of play.

Ajax didn’t have to wait long for a chance to level proceedings. A horrendous piece of goalkeeping from Hampton nearly saw the Dutch side level. Hampton tried to play out from the back, oblivious to what was around her.

As she dribbled in her box, she was pressured by Leuchter, who dispossessed her. Lechter played the ball back into the path of Yohannes, who was about 35 yards away from goal. She attempted to chip the ball into the back of the Chelsea net but failed to hit the target.

With ten minutes left in the first half, Chelsea had a free-kick on the left wing about 35 yards from goal. Perisett was over the free-kick. She floated a beautiful ball into the box, as Nusken had a free header at the penalty spot but headed well wide. The side from West London should have doubled their advantage.

In the 38th minute, Chelsea thought they had doubled their lead as Lauren James played a stupendous cross into the box from the left wing. Reiten attempted to head the ball towards goal, but massively miscued it as it fell to her feet. She managed to recompose herself and slot the ball into the back of the net with her right foot.

But the goal was ruled out by VAR as Ajax had a defender on the line, and it was deemed that Nusken, who was in an offside position, was interfering with play.

However, it didn’t take long for Chelsea to finally double their lead, as Nusken put the Blues in cruise control on the verge of halftime. Chelsea worked the ball to the edge of the Ajax area and threaded a pass through to Reiten on the left, who played a beautiful ball across the box, leaving a tap-in for Nusken.

Nusken should have killed the tie with just two minutes left of the half. It was good wing play from Chelsea again, this time down the right-hand side with the ball being cut back to Nusken at the penalty spot. She curled an effort but just bent it on the wrong side of the post.

Chelsea were controlling the tempo in the second half, with Ajax being unable to carve out any chances whenever they saw the ball. Neither side was really creating chances; Chelsea remained compact, keeping the ball as much as possible, and Ajax failed to provide any true attacking threat.

On the hour mark, Hampton played a pinpoint long ball over the top of the Ajax defence into the final third as Erin Cuthbert brought it down and progressed into the box. She attempted to play the ball across towards the penalty spot, but it was blocked well by Kay-Lee de Sanders.

Chelsea were not finished as they recycled the move and came again, with a great bit of football seeing Melanie Leupolz play a cross into the back post, which was received by Guru Reiten, who cut it back on the half volley, with Nusken firing over the bar from about eight yards out.

Chelsea had a succession of long-range efforts with about twenty minutes to play, but both were poor, with van Eijk making comfortable saves. The game was petering out towards a comfortable Chelsea victory.

As the second half progressed, it became clear that Chelsea were by far the better side. They were completely dominant, enjoying all of the play and creating lots of chances. It was one-way traffic, but crucially, they couldn’t find the third goal, which would seal the tie.

Chelsea's dominance finally paid off as they found their third in the 83rd minute. Catarina Macario played an expertly crafted cross straight onto Nusken’s head, who guided it brilliantly into the back of the Ajax net from a matter of yards out.

With five minutes left to play, Ajax should have gotten themselves back into the game as the ball fell to Leucher in the penalty area. Lotte Keukelaar did extremely well to steal the ball from Perisset on the left flank.

After playing a quick one-two with Rosa van Gool, she found herself in the Chelsea box as she played the ball to Leucher, who took too long to control it as the Chelsea defenders swarmed on her reluctance to shoot and cleared the ball.

As the game drew towards its conclusion, it was clear that Ajax were outplayed by a superior side, and they’d have an extremely tough ask travelling to Stamford Bridge next week trying to keep their Champions League hopes alive against a side who comprehensively defeated them.

Player of the Match: Sjoeke Nusken

A phenomenal performance from the German attacker; she was absolutely everywhere. Nusken was a gigantic threat in attack and was key to everything Chelsea did.

She finished the game with two goals and will be disappointed not to be walking away with the match ball as she squandered numerous chances for the hat trick.